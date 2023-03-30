As Sutter County continues to deal with revenue challenges that affect its ability to attract and retain county employees, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday delayed the approval of salary increases for some of its workers.

Up for approval was a county recommendation that some employees receive a small pay bump and that others have their salary ranges adjusted. Some of those positions include “employees in the Confidential, Deputy County Counsels and Assistant County Counsel, elected department heads, and unrepresented Management employee bargaining units,” according to a county staff report.

