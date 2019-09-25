An increase in the number of truck yards over the past several years in south Sutter County has resulted in traffic and safety issues along Highway 99, largely with trucks entering and exiting the highway. While some of the roads heavily traveled by trucks have traffic signals or interchanges, some do not – such as Oswald Road.
The county hired consulting firm GHD, Inc. last October to study alternatives for the intersection of Oswald Road and Highway 99. Engineer Russ Wenham went before the board on Tuesday and discussedalternatives, which included a signalized intersection, a roundabout and a freeway interchange.
Wenham said the first option, a traffic signal, would improve safety at the intersection by approximately 25 percent and cost up to $5 million to construct. The roundabout would improve safety by approximately 50 percent, but cost up to $12 million to construct. Lastly, an interchange would improve safety by approximately 75 percent, but could cost up to $40 million and take around a decade to get through the process and construct.
His presentation largely revolved around the option for a roundabout. He stated that studies done by the Federal Highway Administration found roundabouts reduced the types of crashes involving serious injuries or death by up to 82 percent, and that a study done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety showed a 62 percent reduction in crashes at locations where stop signs were replaced by a roundabout.
“I’ll tell you, (roundabouts) go against every intuitive thing, the way I normally think, it goes against those 20 years of my former career (as an engineer and deputy district director for Caltrans), but at the end of the day, I do believe they work,” Wenham said.
Wenham said his firm is still halfway through the process of producing the project study report, which, once completed, will include costs, preliminary schedules and the scope for the project – all of which are needed before the county can initiate the environmental review phase. He expects the study to be ready and approved by next spring, or by the end of May 2020.
If the option of a roundabout were chosen, construction could begin as early as 2024, he said. If the traffic signal option is chosen, construction could occur a year and a half sooner.
Board discussion
Neal Hay, director of Development Services for Sutter County, said Tuesday’s presentation was only meant to be informational after the board requested an update. He said the county intends to hold further discussions with the public and conduct engineering work before an option is selected.
“This is just a study. No one is saying we are going to put in an interchange or roundabout yet,” said Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer. “…This is Highway 99, it’s a big deal, so this must be taken very delicately for what is happening.”
Supervisor Mat Conant said he’s not a big fan of roundabouts, mainly over concerns about large trucks mixing with normal commuters in a confined area. He said while a traffic light or roundabout might serve as a temporary solution, overpasses would provide a much safer way to handle the amount of truck traffic in the area.
“I think we need to look at a plan for more overpasses and less traffic lights,” Conant said.
Supervisor Jim Whiteaker said he thinks the county needs to hold additional study sessions to gather more public opinion on the topic, but also give a chance for representatives from the trucking industry and Caltrans to weigh in. He highlighted the fact that stretch of highway through Yuba City has approximately nine stop lights slowing traffic.
“My proposal is to look at all the options on the table, and I think it entitles us to have a big study session on this issue,” he said.
Public concerns
Several community members who said they lived in the area that would be impacted by the intersection raised concerns over the proposed plans. However, most of those that spoke raised concerns over a cul-de-sac that was included in the engineering plans to the east of Highway 99 connecting to Oswald Road – behind the Chevron station.
“It’s private, commercial property that the cul-de-sac would go through. I’m wondering why the trucking companies aren’t paying for the traffic study if it benefits them and is part of their responsibility for improving that land,” said Doreen Fuller.
Hay said the cul-de-sac was just included in the engineering study by his request to see what it looked like with the overall project being considered. He said it’s not included in the work being done by GHD.
Tej Maan, who recently announced he’d be running for one of the open supervisor positions in the upcoming 2020 election, said he felt the presentation felt more like a sales pitch for a roundabout. He said a roundabout would slow traffic on Highway 99, which is a major thoroughfare.
Sutter County resident Elaine Mile said she too had concerns over roundabouts and questioned how they are considered safer than other alternatives.