The Sutter County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve a contract with the Public Health Institute (PHI) to provide five contact tracing/investigation staff to the health and human services department for six months.
Supervisors Nick Micheli, Mat Conant, Dan Flores and Karm Bains voted yes. Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer voted no. The $282,284 contract is federally funded and will not impact the county’s general fund. Sutter County Health and Human Services Public Health Branch Director Leah Northrop said the four contact tracers/investigators and one supervisor will help with contacting those who test positive for COVID-19, close contacts with positive cases, providing information on quarantine protocols, and coordinate care. She said the PHI contractors are already trained in contact tracing/investigation and will only need to learn the county’s protocol. Once COVID-19 case counts decrease, the additional staff will help with tracing the spread of other communicable diseases.
At a previous board meeting, Northrop said the additional staff was needed to relieve the workload on the current staff which has been working overtime and seven days a week. The county has been using grant funding to pay for staff overtime, Northrop said in an email.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu also presented to the board on Tuesday. She explained the importance of contact tracing as a public health tool and went over the protocols in place to maintain privacy. She said since the board last considered the contract on Oct. 26, public health sent the contract to county Information Technology Director Ken Sra for review.
“The tools provided by the state of California through the CalCONNECT program and employed by Sutter County go as far as possible legally and practically to protect privacy while attempting to save lives,” said Luu paraphrasing Sra’s assessment.
She reiterated that the agreement does not use CA Notify and that the county has never used CA Notify as a method of contact tracing. Individuals have to opt-in to CA Notify and are not added automatically.
“Sutter County does not use at all bluetooth technology for its contact investigation and contact tracing efforts,” Luu said.
Sra said during the meeting that the state of California has some of the best laws in place to protect people’s privacy. He said people have to choose to opt in to CA Notify and are not added unless they sign up.
Interim County Counsel Robyn Drivon responded to some public comments made during the meeting to clarify that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) does not apply to county public health contact tracing as the act is related to the privacy of those who receive medical services from a healthcare facility. She said information obtained through contact tracing and investigation is an exception to privacy rules and has been legally established for more than 100 years. To help fight deadly diseases, it is not a violation for public health staff to call and ask someone if they’ve been in a hot spot for a given disease and if they are experiencing symptoms, according to Drivon.
Four members of the public spoke asking the board to not approve the contract. Courtney Ortega questioned the need for more contact tracing staff and said the practice does infringe on people’s privacy.
“We’re much better off allowing citizens to be responsible for themselves and their neighbors and to just leave this out of it,” Ortega said.
Sondra Mallow said she was disturbed by the contract using the word “surveillance.”
“Your constituents don’t need to be under surveillance. I’m so appalled by this word,” Mallow said. “Most residents here understand if you are sick, stay home. This sounds like George Orwell’s ‘1984.’”
Conant said he was torn on the issue. He mentioned his family and co-workers not receiving calls from contact tracers when they tested positive.
“I’m not sold that contact tracing is that effective,” Conant said.
However, he did say that being able to have staff to help with other communicable diseases was a positive aspect of the contract.
Bains thanked county counsel for clarifying the law around contact tracing.
“It’s happening right now and it’s working,” Bains said.
Ziegenmeyer questioned the effectiveness of contact tracing when people can do self-tests and may not get a test that is reported to public health.
Flores asked for a motion from the board. Conant made a motion and Micheli seconded the motion.
In other business:
– The board voted 4-0 to approve the appointment of Deborah Micheli as Sutter County’s County Counsel for a four-year term. Supervisor Nick Micheli recused himself from the vote. The county counsel position has been vacant since Jan. 4 when the former counselor resigned. The board appointed Drivon as interim county counsel on Dec. 15, 2020.
Deborah Micheli joined the county counsel’s office in July 2017 and was serving as a deputy county counsel prior to being appointed assistant county counsel in February 2019. She has a degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Davis, according to a staff report.
Human Resources Director Gina Rowland said the position is 21.6 percent below the market average. The average county counsel salary in comparable agencies is $207,504 annually. Deborah Micheli will start at $188,169 for the first year, with subsequent annual increases of approximately 2.3 percent.
County Administrator Steve Smith said Deborah Micheli’s husband is a second cousin of Nick Micheli. He said Deborah Micheli’s appointment would not lead to any special recusals from either of them.
– Supervisors unanimously voted to amend the lease agreement with the Peach Bowl National Little League, Incorporated, to allow the little league to increase its area of use to construct bathrooms, a snack bar, batting cages and parking.
As part of the lease, the county had set aside 5,340 square feet of the former animal control facility with the understanding that it would be used for temporary parking. The little league would like to increase that use. The agreement has little fiscal impact as the county receives $1 from the little league per year as part of the lease. There will be no financial impact to the county for the change the little league will make to the property, according to a staff report.