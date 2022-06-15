The Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the use of grant funds for water well and septic system improvements at an affordable housing complex in south Sutter County.
In October 2020, the county purchased the Baymont Motel along Highway 99 in order to establish 62 units of low-income permanent housing, the Appeal previously reported. The facility was purchased for $7.3 million and was paid for by a combination of state funds – $6.7 million in Homekey Project funds and about $520,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds.
Following the purchase, the county transferred the property to Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, which oversees operations.
Because the county said the facility has been so successful and because of needed improvements, on Tuesday supervisors approved the adoption of a resolution that authorizes the “submittal of a project application” for the county’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program income funds of about $955,468 to be used for “needed improvements to the water well and septic system at Harmony Village,” according to a staff report.
“The CDBG program is a component of the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that is intended to improve the lives of the low- and moderate-income residents through the creation and expansion of community and economic development opportunities in support of livable communities,” the county said.
According to the staff report, Habitat for Humanity “identified the need to expand the existing septic system and install a new well to provide water for the residents.”
The county said the funds used will be for the following:
– Septic expansion: $350,000
– Well installation: $364,829
– General administration: $240,639
The county previously approved a variety of other qualifying HCD CDBG fund project uses. They include the New Haven Court Permanent Supportive Housing Project in June 2019, the Live Oak Water Main Project in March 2015, and various Reuse Agreements from February 1994 to December 2014, the staff report said.
With Tuesday’s approval, the county will now “submit the resolution to the HCD and complete the online application for the use of the funds in compliance with CDBG guidelines,” the county said.
“There is no impact to the General Fund to allocate the remaining CDBG funds. Additionally, the CDBG funds include an allocation for General Administration for the County and its consultant(s) to oversee the use of the funds,” the county said.