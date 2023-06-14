On Tuesday, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $15.5 million road work plan to improve designated road segments and carry out bridge replacement projects throughout the county.
The road work plan outlines road and bridge projects the Sutter County road commissioner proposes to complete each fiscal year based on the county’s infrastructure, pavement management philosophy, maintenance priorities and available funding.
Development Services Director Neal Hay said that Sutter County lists eight bridge projects in the road work plan with five in various stages of design and environmental permitting. Around 88% of funding for these projects comes from federal aid through Caltrans while Sutter County provides a local fund match.
Two bridge projects on Mark Hopkins Road in Rio Oso and Sanders Road in Live Oak will be funded through Senate Bill 1 (SB-1) funds, which typically provides Sutter County $3 million to $3.9 million annually over 10 years for road rehabilitation and road maintenance activities.
Hay anticipates that environmental permitting for the Mark Hopkins Road project will be completed by the end of this year with construction starting in July 2024. The Sanders Road project is still in its design phase, but is expected to be completed by June 2024.
For the 2023/24 fiscal year, the road work plan incorporates an Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan to replace curbs along all Sutter County sidewalk intersections. The plan was adopted in 2011 and more curb improvements will be made this year with a cost of $160,000, Hay said.
This year, the Development Services Department is proposing pavement maintenance on a variety of roads, some which border annexations between Sutter County, Yuba City and Sutter. Approximately 14 miles of road overlay is planned for around $4.5 million with the use of SB-1 funds, Hay said.
A maintenance and modernization project is also planned for $4.3 million which was acquired through a Sacramento Area Council of Governments grant program, which translates into improvements made to a series of roads including Township Road, Bear River Drive, Acacia Avenue and Franklin Road.
“Essentially, it’s spread through a variety of districts. These are roads that, essentially, the premise was one, they were trying to service the rural areas of Sutter County and get to more of the business center,” Hay said.
County staff said that these projects will have no impact on the Sutter County’s general fund.