The Sutter County Board of Supervisors plan to meet on Monday to discuss the purchase of a property on Gray Avenue in Yuba City and to hold a public hearing regarding the county’s recommended Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget.
During a closed session, the board will discuss property negotiations or interest in buildings located at 812 and 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City – the old Kmart building and surrounding businesses – where the county is considering moving its Health and Human Services Department.
Then, the board will open up the meeting for a budget hearing, said County Administrator Steve Smith.
“The budget hearings are something we do annually and are required to adopt the budget. We typically have them in June but we wanted to delay the process this year because of COVID and the impact it’s had on revenues statewide,” Smith said. “We have some additional information but there hasn’t been a big swing in anything beyond what we already estimated, which are decreases, but this will provide an opportunity for the public to speak and the board to ask questions of county staff on any particular budget item.”
Monday’s closed session will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the special budget hearing at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, the public will not be able to attend in person. To view the meetings, go to http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. Public comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us.