The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will consider tentatively approving the Fiscal Year 2020/21 budget today to allow for the county to continue operations after July 1 and allow for officials to gain a better understanding of how COVID-19 will impact finances.
During a meeting last month, the county adopted a revised budget calendar that will see officials reconvene for budget hearings and final budget adoption in late August or early September. Typically, the county would conduct budget hearings and adopt the budget prior to June 30, but officials opted to postpone the hearings until later in the year due to the financial uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic.
Sutter County’s recommended budget for FY 2020/21 totals approximately $378 million. Staff plans to provide a presentation on the overall budget at today’s meeting.
Today’s meeting starts at 3 p.m. and will be at Yuba City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Supervisor meetings will now be open to the public with limited seating available.