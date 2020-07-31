A 2017 Dodge Challenger, a golf cart, riding lawn mower and office supplies are just some of the surplus items Sutter County plans to auction off starting this weekend.
The county’s annual surplus auction is scheduled now through Tuesday, Aug. 4, and will be conducted virtually.
“This is surplus furniture, vehicles – things that have been retired, not just from our departments but from other local agencies as well,” said Ken Sra, director of the Sutter County General Services Department. “There are roughly 90 items, which is probably one of the biggest auctions we’ve had in memory.”
As part of the process, the user must register on the BidCal.com website to participate. Once the auction begins at 8 a.m. today (Saturday), they will be able to place bids, with the item going to the highest bidder at the close of auction. Sra said users can sign up for notifications through the website as well.
Those interested in any of the items will be able to view them during an inspection period on Monday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the General Services Yard at 146 Garden Highway, Yuba City.
The money raised for each item being auctioned off goes back to the respective entity selling the item.
“During these times, more and more people are working from home. If they need to grab some office furniture, they could get a really good deal in this auction,” Sra said. “There is some good stuff in there.”
To view the items being auctioned, go to www.BidCal.com.
Yuba County also conducts virtual auctions throughout the year as departments submit items deemed surplus. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2DkeacC.