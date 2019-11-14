Thanks to a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Sutter County Fire Dept. will be able to hire six fire engineers to help staff two of their three stations as they seek to solve funding issues that have left the department understaffed.
Currently two of the three stations only have enough staff for one fire engineer to be on duty at a time.
“They’re do-all firemen,” Chief John Shalowitz said.
The department was awarded $1.8 million over three years with the grant covering $1.13 million of that total, Shalowitz said. The department will cover 25 percent of the six employees salaries the first two years and 65 percent in the final year.
The added staff will, for the time being, allow all for the departments stations to be staffed to an adequate level, Shalowitz said.
Shalowitz described the grant and the subsequent hires as a “gap filler” which will give the department and county time to figure out how to better fund the department so the hires can be full-time after the three years are up.
Currently, the department is receiving funding from a small portion of a property tax and an outdated fire tax which was put in place in 1997 and not created with inflation in mind.
An increase in the number of service calls, intensity of calls and increases in fatal accidents and structure fires over the years is another reason the 1997 tax is outdated, Shalowitz said.
Shalowitz said that three months ago a Fire Ad Hoc Committee was created, made up of two county supervisors, himself and the county administrator Steve Smith.
He said the committee is planing on working with a financial consultant or a consulting firm to come up with ideas for better funding Sutter County Fire.
The department is currently accepting applications for the six positions. The deadline to apply is Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. Applications can be submitted at www. governmentjobs.com, according to Battalion Chief Richard Epperson.
The position is an entry-level position but Shalowitz said previous experience is preferred. The fire engineer drives the truck and pumps the water. The added staff will provide a much-need additional set of hands at each station.
Because the department is hoping to retain the hires made through the grant, the new engineers will receive training throughout the next three years.
“We are definitely invested in these employees,” Shalowitz said.