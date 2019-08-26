Sutter County will have a new leader at the helm if supervisors move to appoint a new county administrative officer at today’s board meeting.
Officials didn’t have to look far in their selection of Steven Smith to be the county’s new head administrator. Smith has worked in the County Administrator’s Office for 10 years. He joined the team in July 2009 as deputy county administrative officer. He was promoted to assistant county administrator in February 2016 before being appointed as interim county administrator earlier this year after former CAO Scott Mitnick resigned.
Supervisor Mat Conant said Smith has done a good job in the interim position over the last six months, helping the county balance its budget and helping spearhead a number of projects, including the reconstruction of Casa de Esperanza, plans for the former K-Mart building that the county purchased, and the emergency homeless shelter currently being developed on Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City.
“In general, I think the board is very happy with his job performance so far, so therefore the board decided to appoint him instead of going out to search for a new CAO and spending the taxpayer’s money, on top of all the staff time that process takes,” Conant said. “He’s done a good job. I wouldn’t have asked him to do anything differently, so we are looking forward to him stepping up.”
If appointed, Smith would officially become CAO starting Aug. 31. The agreement is for three years and would see him make an annual salary of $215,000. He’ll be eligible for health, dental, vision and life insurance. He would also be provided a county vehicle or vehicle allowance.
Before joining the County Administrator’s Office, Smith spent seven years working for Contra Costa County, first as an assistant director of Nutritional Services for the Health Services Department at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and later, after earning a Master of Business Administration degree, as administrative services officer in the county’s Building Inspection/Conservation and Development Department.
Mitnick resigned from the position in mid-February to join the private sector for a better work-family balance, according to Appeal-Democrat archives. He was the highest paid county administrator in Sutter County history – according to Transparent California, Mitnick made $325,668 in total pay and benefits in 2017.
Today’s meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be held inside the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Hall of Records Building – 466 Second St., Yuba City.