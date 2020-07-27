Sutter County is expected to receive nearly $10.3 million in funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act, but officials must first outline how the funding will be used and submit a spending plan to the state.
County staff developed a plan that would see funding allocated to three categories – community financial support, homeless COVID-19 mitigation, and county cost recovery. At today’s meeting, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the plan and authorize the county administrator to submit the necessary documents.
“The recommended actions support the submission of documents necessary to secure funding and to allow the county to react nimbly to changes in need, state requirements, availability of funding, and other aspects of CARES Act to ensure that the county can maximize the allocated funding to benefit Sutter County,” said County Administrator Steve Smith in a staff report.
As part of the plan recommended by county staff, the largest chunk of federal funding ($5,272,000) would be used to reimburse the county for COVID-19 response and other related personnel costs. Of that, 87 percent will go toward sheriff emergency response costs between March 1 and Oct. 31. The rest will be used for emergency response costs for fire and public health ($770,000), as well as for a local match on FEMA funding ($20,000).
The funding for personnel costs will stabilize county finances in the current year and better prepare the county for any future financial loss due to COVID-19, Smith said.
The second largest chunk of funding ($4 million) will be used to provide grants and other financial resources directly to the community. Allocations would include $660,000 for programs already initiated, including donations to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, Yuba City Downtown Business Association and the county’s Small Business Economic Resiliency Grant Program; $525,000 for a small business grant program to help pay for equipment and supplies to adhere to health orders; nearly $1.5 million for an additional economic resilience grant program to support businesses that have lost revenue or have increased costs due to COVID-19; $500,000 in grants to local nonprofits and community benefit organizations for projects specific to COVID-19; $800,000 to support increased daycare costs for qualified parents; and $65,000 to support the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank in providing increased food distribution services.
Lastly, $1 million will be allocated for homeless COVID-19 mitigation efforts to support staffing, supplies, and equipment intended to enhance social distancing and positive-case-isolation in the homeless community. Of that, 52 percent will be used to expand the county’s available homeless housing options to include a dedicated site for campers, while 30 percent will be used to purchase equipment and supplies for the Better Way shelter. The rest will go toward personnel costs ($150,000) and rental assistance for current Better Way clients ($30,000).
Counties receiving funding through the CARES Act are expected to expend the funds, or at least have a plan for how they will be expended, by Dec. 30.
