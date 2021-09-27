In an effort to meet the growing demand for truck parking, Sutter County is set to receive $100,000 to evaluate the location of future truck yards in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Through a grant by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG), the county will use the money to help alleviate the need of truck parking in the area, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
“Sutter County currently has more than 2,000 commercial trucks operating in our community and it is believed another 800 are on order and are anticipated to be coming to our area,” said Sutter County Board of Supervisors Chair Dan Flores in a news release. “In discussions with SACOG staff about the impacts truck parking can have on an area, everyone agreed addressing this issue was a bigger priority.”
SACOG, which represents government agencies in Sacramento, Yolo, Sutter and Yuba counties, approved Sutter County’s request to modify a previous grant for parking and open-space planning at its Sept. 16 board meeting.
“The trucking industry is a major employer in our area and this grant will fund a study about where it makes the most sense to provide truck parking so the industry can remain viable here,” said Sutter County Supervisor Karm Bains, who represents the county on the SACOG Board of Directors. “It will help us plan for future facilities, taking into account traffic circulation, air quality, flood designations, compatibility with surrounding land uses, and utilities, including the ability to accommodate future electric vehicles and prospective hydrogen facilities.”