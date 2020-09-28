Sutter County has plans to purchase a 62-room motel along Highway 99 that will be converted to affordable housing for homeless individuals. The county is receiving a $6.7 million grant through the state’s Homekey project, enabling the purchase.
The county applied for the emergency funding over six weeks ago with the plan to purchase a motel for affordable housing and wrap around services for individuals currently or nearly homeless. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the grant approval on Monday.
With the funding, the county plans to purchase the Baymont Motel – 4228 Sawtelle Ave., Yuba City. Once the purchase is completed, the county intends to sign over the property to Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, which will oversee operations and work with Hands of Hope to administer the permanent housing solution and provide services to assist homeless individuals living on the property.
“This is not a homeless ‘shelter’,” said Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith in a press release. “This will be affordable housing targeting those with a history of homelessness operated by an agency whose mission is to house people.”
The Homekey Project was announced in June, with the state offering a total of $600 million in grants to jurisdictions that could come up with creative solutions to get homeless individuals off the street during the pandemic. Most of the funds being used to purchase the motel were allocated to the state through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in late March. Sutter County is one of 49 projects to so far receive funding through the program.
Individuals housed at the facility will pay a capped percentage of their income to live on the property. Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, said while the rental amounts will be small, it will help pay for some of the services provided on site. In addition to housing, the purchase will include a self-storage yard, which will help Habitat for Humanity fund maintenance and services at the property.
“Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to end homelessness and substandard housing,” Hale said in a press release. “For a long time the focus has been on prevention through the construction of low-income housing and home repairs for seniors. With this Permanent Housing project, we hope to be a hand up to those actively experiencing the struggles of living without a place to call home.”
Ron Sullenger, chairman of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors, said combined with the county’s Better Way emergency housing shelter and 13 other programs provided for homeless individuals, the project will provide people with a necessary alternative to camping in public places, and will allow the county to enforce its no camping ordinance that was adopted last year.
The property went into escrow last week. The purchase price is $7.2 million, so the county plans to commit $500,000 in CARES Act funds that were previously allocated to help make up the difference between the Homekey grant and the purchase price.
Sutter County officials, Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter and Hands of Hope plan to broadcast an informational town hall meeting this week to provide further details about the project. The event is planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday and will be livestreamed to the county’s YouTube channel – www.youtube.com/c/CountyofSutterCA. Community members with questions about the project are encouraged to submit them ahead of the meeting to pio@co.sutter.ca.us.