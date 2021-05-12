Three Sutter County water districts have director seats up for grabs in an upcoming General District Landowner Election planned for Aug. 31.
Districts with available director positions include Feather Water District (2 seats), South Sutter Water District (4 seats), and Sutter Extension Water District (3 seats).
Declaration of Candidacy forms are now being accepted by the Sutter County Elections Office – 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Forms will be available until Friday, June 4 at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the Elections Office at 822-7122.