Sutter County veteran gravesites will be participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17 to honor those who have served our country.
According to Tom Walther, Sutter Cemetery has about 4,000 veteran gravesites. He said that to date, there have been more than 1,600 wreaths purchased for it as part of the national day.
Since 2008, Congress has designated a date in December each year as National Wreaths Across America Day to remember and honor veterans and each year ceremonies take place at cemeteries across the United States to lay wreaths on the graves of each of the fallen.
Walther said the “Soroptimist clubs have purchased 77 wreaths to cover every female veteran’s gravesite in the Sutter cemetery.”
The ceremony at Sutter Cemetery is slated to take place at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17. Ceremonies at the Yuba City and Meridian cemeteries also will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17. Walther said “all veteran gravesites at the Yuba City, Meridian and Noyesburg cemeteries will receive a wreath.”
The ceremonies are open to the public and the public is encouraged to stay after a ceremony and help lay wreaths on the graves of veterans.