Officials with the Sutter County Superior Court recently announced that the court is currently accepting applications for potential members of the 2022/23 Sutter County Grand Jury.

The term will begin “upon empanelment” after July 1 and will end on June 30, 2023. Those who take part are expected to commit between 4 to 10 hours per week to the effort. In order to qualify as a grand jury member, candidates must have lived in Sutter County for at least one year, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old and have sufficient fluency in English, officials said.

