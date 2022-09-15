Officials with the Sutter County Superior Court recently announced that the court is currently accepting applications for potential members of the 2022/23 Sutter County Grand Jury.
The term will begin “upon empanelment” after July 1 and will end on June 30, 2023. Those who take part are expected to commit between 4 to 10 hours per week to the effort. In order to qualify as a grand jury member, candidates must have lived in Sutter County for at least one year, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old and have sufficient fluency in English, officials said.
“The function of the grand jury, over the course of one year, is to investigate the operations of various officers, departments and agencies of local government including city and county offices, school districts and special districts,” the court said. “As an independent body that operates separate from the entities and officials it investigates, this watchdog agency has broad access to public officials, employees, records and information and promotes government accountability. Service is voluntary. The grand jury is comprised of concerned citizens working together to make our community better and ensure that our tax dollars are spent appropriately.”
If a person’s application is accepted, then an interview will take place before final approval.