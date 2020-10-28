Editor’s Note: This is the first of two campaign finance stories for Yuba-Sutter. Finances of candidates for city councils and county supervisors for Yuba County will run in Friday’s Appeal.
Eight candidates vying for several Sutter County seats in the upcoming November election raised $88,827 in less than a month, according to recently filed financial documents.
Approximately 75 percent of that total was raised by candidates running for a Sutter County Board of Supervisors position.
Sutter County
Two supervisor races will be decided in the upcoming election. In District 4, candidates include Karm Bains and Tej Maan.
For the period of Sept. 20 through Oct. 17, Bains received $31,927 in monetary contributions. His most notable contributions came from Orchard Machinery Corporation ($5,000), Jaspreet Singh ($2,500), Jagjit Singh Powar ($2,000), Gill Ranches ($2,000) Paramdeep Kaur Chohan ($2,000), and Lakeview Petroleum ($2,000). Since the filing period, he’s received notable contributions from Kamaljit Takhar ($2,500), Ravi S. Thiara ($2,000), Justin Micheli/River Bottom Ranch, LLC ($1,500), and an in-kind donation from Tab Communications, Inc. ($2,364).
His most notable expenditures included Tab Communications Inc. ($23,030) for campaign consulting, literature and information technology costs; Sapphire Marketing Group ($10,760) for campaign consulting, paraphernalia and radio airtime; and C3 Public Strategies Inc. ($6,178) for polling. Notable expenses made on his behalf included A Applied ($5,756) for campaign literature; USPS ($5,403) for postage; Billy Goat Group, LLC ($3,000) for advertising; Results Radio ($2,553) for radio ads; Punjabi Radio USA Inc. ($2,520) for radio ads; and Sharleen Schuiling ($2,450) for campaign literature.
During the most recent filing period, Maan received $12,600 in monetary contributions. His biggest donors were Gurmej S. Gill ($5,000), Thiara Bros Express, Inc. ($3,000), Joginder S. Dulai ($1,000), Parminder S. Grewal ($1,000), and Jatinder Singh ($1,000). Since then, he’s received contributions from Samara Ranches, LLC ($1,000), Shaheen Transport LLC ($1,000), and Krazy Bains Ag Unlimited ($1,000).
His most notable expenses went to Aaron, Thomas and Associates, Inc. ($6,352) for campaign literature; Meri Movsisyan ($6,972) for campaign consultants; and Capital One ($2,500) for campaign paraphernalia, office expenses, meetings and appearances, phone banks, and radio airtime. Payments made by a contractor on his behalf went to USPS ($2,161) for postage.
Candidates running for District 5 supervisor position include Mat Conant and Sarb Thiara.
For the most recent filing period, Conant received $10,150 in monetary contributions. His largest contributors were Dean Herger/Herger Gas ($1,000), David Burroughs ($1,000), and Wood Rogers ($750), in addition to 13 separate donations of $500 each.
His most notable expenditures went toward Smart Marketing and Public Affairs ($17,655) for consulting and campaign paraphernalia; Sutter Buttes Business Services ($1,138) for treasury services; Appeal-Democrat ($1,338) for advertising; and Punjabi Radio USA, Inc. ($1,200) for radio advertising. The largest expenses paid on his behalf went to Premier Print ($5,343) for campaign mailers; 4Over ($3,281) for printing services; and Signworx ($1,451) for signs.
Thiara received $11,550 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. His biggest donors were Gurmail Bassi ($5,000), Bhatti Farms Inc. ($2,500), Cody Arnold ($1,500), and Narinder Atwal ($1,000). Since the filing period, Thiara received contributions from Orchard Machinery Corp. ($2,500), SSD Ag Unlimited LLC ($2,000), Pacific Agribusiness ($1,000), and Suki Rahul ($1,000).
His biggest expenses included Tabcommunications, Inc. ($23,607) for campaign literature, paraphernalia, print ads and consulting; Punjabi Radio USA, Inc. ($2,250) for radio airtime; and David Bauer ($1,317) for professional services. Notable expenditures made on his behalf included Printfly Corp ($5,720) for campaign paraphernalia, the U.S. Postal Service ($4,309) for campaign literature and mailings; A Applied ($3,183) for campaign literature and mailings; and Messenger Publishing Group ($1,500) for print ads.
Yuba City
Four people are running for two seats on the Yuba City Council. Candidates include Manny Cardoza, Shon Harris, Wade Kirchner and Gerry Mains.
Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, Cardoza, an incumbent, raised $6,849 in monetary contributions. His largest contributions came from Pipe Trades District Council #36 PAC ($2,500), H-NYC, LLC ($1,000), California Real Estate PAC ($1,000), Sierra Pacific Management Co. Inc ($500), Simon S. Gill ($500), and David W. Lanza ($500). Since then, he received a donation from Sundeep Dale/Dale Investments, LLC ($1,000).
His largest expenditures went to Sapphire Marketing Group ($9,082) for campaign consultants and paraphernalia; and Sutter Buttes Business Services ($928) for treasury services. Notable payments made on his behalf went to Premier Print ($5,052) for campaign literature and mailings; and Volume Press ($1,344) for mailers.
Harris, an incumbent, received $6,699 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. His largest contributions came from California Real Estate PAC ($1,500), Yuba City Firefighters Local 3793 ($1,000), Laborers Local 185 PAC ($1,000), and Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 ($1,000). Since then, he’s received contributions from Kamaljit Takhar ($1,000), and Sundeep Dale/Dale Investments, LLC ($1,000).
His largest expenditures included Sapphire Marketing Group ($9,892) for campaign consulting and reimbursements; and Sutter Buttes Business Services ($699) for treasury services. Notable payments made on his behalf included Results Radio ($1,814) for radio ads; Volume Press ($2,109) for postcard mailers; and Premier Print and Mail ($890) for campaign literature.
During the most recent filing period, Kirchner received $8,927 in monetary contributions. His largest contributors were Bobby Samra ($3,000), California Real Estate PAC ($500), Diamond Elite Labor Service ($500), and TCI ($500).
His only expense went to Smart Marketing ($9,714) for campaign consultants. Notable payments made on his behalf went to Premier Print ($4,889) for campaign literature, and Signworx ($927) for signs.
Mains raised $125 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. His contributors were Carla Virga ($100) and Chanpreet Memhi ($25). Mains also loaned his campaign $502.
His only expense went to Signworx ($502) for campaign paraphernalia.
Live Oak
Seven candidates are vying for two seats on the Live Oak City Council. Candidates include Dale Carlson, Johnny Ceballos, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Lakhvir Ghag, Cruz Mora, Nancy Santana, and Aleks Tica.
Carlson is the only candidate to file a financial statement ahead of the election, as all the other candidates did not spend or raise over $2,000.
Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, Carlson contributed $2,094 to his campaign. He also paid himself $1,994 for signs, stakes, brochures and postcards.