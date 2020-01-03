A consulting firm was brought on board by the Sutter County Fire Ad Hoc Committee to come with a plan of attack for solving the Sutter County Fire Department’s funding issue, according to Chief John Shalowitz.
The committee includes Shalowitz, Sutter County Supervisors Mike Ziegenmeyer and Jim Whiteaker and Sutter County County Administrator Steve Smith. Before deciding what avenues to explore in terms of funding solutions, the firm will poll the public to find out what public support is like.
“It’s just a work in progress,” Sutter County Battalion Chief Richard Epperson said.
Shalowitz mentioned a special tax or property tax as being possible solutions to the problem but said the polling will gauge how the public feels about the department and emergency services.
“Hopefully they are willing to support us,” Shalowitz said.
Smith said the committee was created in September of 2019 and has met two times. County staff have met separately for discussions about funding as well.
The firm will start the polling process withing the next month, according to Shalowitz. Currently, the department is receiving funding from a small portion of a property tax and an outdated fire tax which was put in place in 1997 when Live Oak, Sutter and Oswald-Tudor Fire Departments merged into a countywide agency, according to Smith.
He said county fire departments are uncommon but growth in the county and the need for more professional emergency services necessitated the merger. According to Smith, Sutter County Fire gets about 1.6 cents for every property tax dollar collected in the county and approximately $290,000 a year from the special fire tax. The tax has no growth percentage and remains flat from year to year, Smith said.
“Discussions center around revenue as revenue growth has been stagnant,” Smith said via email.
Sutter County Fire received a grant in November 2019 that will allow them to hire six limited-term fire engineers. The initial application deadline was pushed back due to lack of applicants, according to Epperson.
Shalowitz said the applicants are in the competitive testing process, which includes a written test, oral panel, chief’s oral panel and a departmental exercise. After the testing process, a list of top candidates will be compiled, six of whom will be hired using the grant, with other names on standby in case current personnel leave the department. The process involves background checks of potential employees meaning the new engineers will start working sometime in the next two to three months, Shalowitz said.
There has been no discussion so far about Sutter Fire merging with the Yuba City Fire Department to solve the issues Sutter Fire is having. Shalowitz said Sutter Fire does not receive the same type of funding as the Yuba City Fire Department so a number of funding changes would have to take place before any merger would be possible.
“The Yuba City City Council and the Sutter County Board of Supervisors have not discussed that at all,” Yuba City City Manager Michael Rock said via email about a possible merger. “No public or private discussions have taken place.”
Rock said departments already provide mutual aid so the struggles of Sutter Fire have not put extra pressure on the Yuba City Fire Department.
Smith also said there has not been conversation about a merger with the Yuba City Fire Department.
“The county is analyzing the current funding sources and determining how much additional funding will be needed to sustain operations and purchase replacement equipment and vehicles,” Smith said. “At some point, it comes down to ‘what is the desired level of service of the citizens who are being served.’”