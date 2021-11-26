Sutter Health announced that its integrated network of hospitals, medical foundations and aligned medical groups, and providers are participating in Anthem Blue Cross’ EPO Pathway individual and family plans through Covered California.
This year’s open enrollment period for 2022 health plans runs through Jan. 31, 2022, according to a news release from Sutter Health. To get coverage that will start Jan. 1, 2022, individuals will need to sign up by Dec. 31.
“Access to affordable, high-quality healthcare is more important than ever before,” said Dennis Sindelar, chief administrative officer at Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley, in the release. “We’re excited to partner with Anthem to offer individuals and families new ways to access Sutter’s network -- helping to bring peace of mind at what can be an uncertain time for some.”
Starting next year, low and middle-income individuals and families will benefit from the enhanced financial help made possible by the American Rescue Plan.
“Our 2022 individual health plans through Covered California are designed to provide individuals and families access to high-quality care at affordable prices,” said Manan Shah, vice president and general manager for Individual plans at Anthem Blue Cross, in the release. “We are proud to join with Sutter Health and Covered California to bring these affordable, patient-centered benefit designs to consumers who are looking to shop for the best value, save money and live healthier lives.”
Individuals can learn if they qualify for financial help to lower monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs at https://www.coveredca.com/.
To learn more about Anthem Blue Cross EPO Pathway plans from a licensed broker (services available free of charge), visit CoveredCA.com/Get-Started or call a Covered California enrollment specialist at 1-800-300-1506.