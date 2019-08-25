The Sutter Medical Foundation campus in Yuba City is ready to go live with its new solar array. Once the state gives the go-ahead, the solar panel installation is expected to provide the local hospital and medical offices with up to 56 percent of its electrical power needs.
Dennis Sindelar, chief administrative officer for the local branch of Sutter Health, said the organization has a focus on being an asset to its surrounding community, not just with patient care but with being a good steward overall. This solar array project is reflective of that, he said.
“As part of our mission statement, our goal is to service the community and reduce our carbon footprint by utilizing sustainable energy,” Sindelar said. “Over time, we should see about a 50 percent energy reduction throughout the campus once the solar is in place.”
The 2.7-million kilowatt hour (kWh) system has the ability to provide enough energy to power 225 homes for a year. By installing it on the Sutter Medical Foundation campus, which includes Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley and five medical office buildings, it is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1,880 metric tons annually, or the equivalent of removing 400 cars from the road.
The energy savings created by the new system will be redirected to resources that directly impact patient care and other mission-critical needs throughout the campus, said Dr. Stephen Lockhart, Sutter Health’s chief medical officer.
The solar panels were installed by ENGIE Services U.S., which also owns the technology. Sindelar said despite some minor costs for things like fencing, the organization locked in a discounted rate with ENGIE to use the panels for the next 20 years.
The renewable energy project at the Yuba City campus is one of six being done by Sutter Health throughout its locations in Northern California as part of a pilot program intended to reduce its use of fossil fuels for power generation, Sindelar said. The local project has been in the works since the end of December.