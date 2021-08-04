Sutter Health announced Wednesday that all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30.
The nonprofit cited a rise in hospitalizations related to the delta variant of COVID-19 as a reason for the change.
“Our integrated network has a shared commitment to protecting the health and safety of our patients and the communities we serve,” said Sarah Krevans, president and CEO of Sutter Health, in a news release. “I am grateful the majority of our workforce and allied physicians have already demonstrated their leadership and their confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines by getting fully vaccinated.”
Sutter Health is following the lead of many private businesses and government entities that have put in place COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees.
“Our rigorous COVID-19 infection prevention protocols have so far helped protect the health and safety of our patients and our workforce,” said William Isenberg, Sutter Health’s chief quality and safety officer, in the release. “However, these measures alone are not enough against the increasing threat of highly infectious variants like delta.”
Sutter Health’s policy will require that all workforce members -- including employees, physicians, volunteers and vendors -- coming onsite to a Sutter facility or providing patient care elsewhere need to be fully vaccinated with documentation on file or have received an approved accommodation for a valid medical contraindication or religious exemption, the release said.
“The only way to get ahead of this virus once and for all is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Isenberg said in the release. “The unfortunate reality is that the delta variant is driving a surge in hospitalizations throughout our network and around the country, mostly among unvaccinated people.”
On Monday, Kaiser Permanente also ordered its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Like Sutter Health, the healthcare organization set a deadline of Sept. 30 for its workforce to receive the inoculations.
Starting on Aug. 23, all unvaccinated Kaiser Permanente workers will have to submit to twice-a-week testing.