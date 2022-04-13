Local fishermen and boating enthusiasts may soon notice a hole in the community’s marine service options after Sutter Marine, Inc. in Yuba City closes its doors for good this Friday.
The shop’s 50th year anniversary, and subsequent closing, will be celebrated in tandem with its owner’s retirement. Brian Tahara, the owner, and his wife Charlene Tahara have been running the business since 1984, marking 38 years of service for the couple. While sad to leave the business behind, they are excited to finally visit family in Louisiana.
When asked what the highlight of his career had been, Brian Tahara replied, “Two things, one, the employees. They’re the backbone, we’ve got great guys here. And secondly, it’s the customers.”
He said he’s enjoyed learning about his customers’ habits and interests over the years, and looked forward to the different hunting and fishing seasons that would bring them in.
“It’s funny how you can count on when you see particular people based on what time of the year it is,” said Tahara.
Charlene Tahara shared these sentiments, and is especially fond of the employees they’ve hired.
“The boys are always first,” said Charlene Tahara. “All of them are like our kids, they’re family. We were never able to have children, so they are our kids.”
Alan Furuta, commonly called “Junior,” is a service manager and Sutter Marine’s longest standing employee. He started there as a boat washer in high school and slowly worked his way up to be a fully certified mechanic.
“I’m very happy I got the opportunity to be here for so long,” said Furuta. “It’s got me where I’m at in life and I feel like it’s opened up new doors for me.”
Furuta has already accepted a position with Papé Machinery, but said he will greatly miss working at Sutter Marine.
“This is the second job I ever had, so it’s really all I’ve ever known,” said Furuta. “This is like another home to me, they’re parents to me. They watched me grow up and they’ve helped me through a lot of things, they’re family. Driving by and not seeing the doors open and not seeing them here is gonna be hard.”
Mark Evans, one of Sutter Marine’s regulars, was at the shop Tuesday taking care of a few final transactions. Evans used to work for the local Eric’s Aqua Marine store before it closed and thinks Sutter Marine will be dearly missed. With its loss, Evans said he and his friends will most likely have to start ordering parts online.
According to the employees, Sutter Marine didn’t just help locals, they had people from all over the northern half of the state traveling to their shop or ordering parts through them. Furuta said customers from Gridley to Redding have relied on Sutter Marine as a relatively close option for their boating and fishing needs.
“Now that we’re closed, they’re gonna have to drive even further to Sacramento to go get stuff,” said Furuta. “Those people are at a point where they’re having to make a choice whether to drive all the way down south to Sacramento, or head north all the way to Oregon.”
To combat this, the Taharas have compiled a list of certified dealers and contacts that they have been handing out at the shop.
“We have long-time customers who are really gonna hurt and it’s unfortunate,” said Charlene Tahara. “It’s kind of a tug of war with the heart and the head, but we have to do it. We’ve had a nice long run, and we’ve been out in the community, and it’s gonna be rough not to do it every day. … I just wish we had somebody who had come along and was able to take it further.”
Sutter Marine has been resilient through many hardships, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the Taharas have noticed supply issues which have made it extremely difficult in keeping parts and boats in stock. This coupled with historic droughts and the needs of their aging family, the Taharas decided it was time to retire and focus on life outside the shop.
The poster on the shop’s door advertises an anniversary party this Friday with 15 percent off all remaining inventory and a chance to “come say goodbye” to the Sutter Marine family.
The Taharas think the store will be completely empty by the week’s end with even the shop’s racks, chairs, and motor stands being claimed.
“It’s gonna be an emotional day,” said Charlene Tahara. “I’m gonna be putting Kleenex boxes all over the place. We got a lot of our old timers coming, customers who’ve been here before we took over, and a lot from out of town.”
The crew at Sutter Marine has been kept small but mighty, staying at just seven people or fewer. A rapid response program from Sutter County One Stop has come in to help prepare them for the impending layoffs. But the employees seem to have good opportunities lined up and the Taharas think they will all do just fine.
Sutter Marine, Inc. is located at 380 Garden Highway in Yuba City and can be contacted at 530- 673-6250.