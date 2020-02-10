For the second year, Sutter Medical awarded the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce with a $25,000 grant to help support LEADership Yuba-Sutter, a program meant to help cultivate future leaders and give local residents an inside look at the industries that drive the community.
“We know the health of our patients is directly connected to the health and economic vitality of the communities they live,” said Ryan Loofbourrow, government affairs manager for Sutter Health, in a press release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and building a stronger and healthier Yuba-Sutter.”
Sutter Medical is an active partner of the chamber. As part of the leadership program, members participate in educational sessions, meet with community leaders, and go on tours of different businesses and industries. The goal is to provide intellectual and personal connectivity experiences with the various aspects of the Yuba-Sutter community.
“Sutter Health’s commitment to LEADership Yuba-Sutter has allowed us to build a robust program that we believe in building our future leaders of the Yuba-Sutter area. We are halfway through the first year’s program and can already see our LEADership participants becoming engaged in important issues and causes impacting our community. They are already making a difference. This program would not be possible without the commitment of Sutter Health,” said Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders in a press release.