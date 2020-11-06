The first phase of the Sutter Pointe development reached a milestone this week, receiving initial approval from the Sutter County Planning Commission.
The planning commission unanimously approved the project — Lakeside at Sutter Pointe — which now goes before county supervisors for final approval. Lakeside at Sutter Pointe would see a mixed-use community built on 873 acres along Highway 99 and Riego Road in south Sutter County that includes homes, businesses and recreational features.
“This is fantastic, absolutely fantastic, and the amount of people that worked to put this together to get a project as good as that, you’ll see this presented some place,” said Sutter County Planning Commission Vice Chairperson Richard Doscher.
Project developers, Lennar Homes and Winn Communities, gave the commission a presentation about the project at a public hearing on Wednesday. George Carpenter, vice president of Winn Communities, said phase one of the project would cover about 386 acres and include 1,285 single-family homes, a 13.2-acre community park, 26.8-acre employment center, and 8.9-acre commercial center.
Key amenities would include a lake, bike and pedestrian paths, parks and a community center. The retail and employment centers would provide approximately 400,000 square feet of office space that could accommodate 1,000 jobs.
The community would initially have an interim station for both fire and sheriff. As Sutter Pointe is further developed, a permanent station would be built. Schools would be served by the Pleasant Grove Joint Union School and East Nicolaus Joint Union High School districts.
One of the biggest challenges for the project initiated in 2009 has been with infrastructure in the area, which is rural ag land. To build in the area, it will cost developers $178.4 million in infrastructure and facilities costs, which includes roads, water wells, wastewater connections, and drainage.
Discussion
Commissioner Jerry Stewart questioned how the development will receive its water supply. County staff said the first phase will be served by three groundwater wells, and as the project is further developed it will also utilize surface water from the Sacramento River and more wells as needed.
“It’s kind of exciting to have nothing out there and all of a sudden there will be people and jobs and everything, which certainly would help the county as well as the whole region,” Stewart said.
Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders encouraged commissioners to move forward with the project.
“I hear homes, I hear jobs and economic growth in our area. To the Chamber, that’s big stuff,” Sanders said. “…I just wanted to come up and reiterate that we strongly support what’s going on with this project, and it’s great for Sutter County.”
Joe McClure, chief banking officer for Golden Pacific Bank, also spoke in favor of the project.
“Communities that don’t transform themselves and look forward and grow, die,” he said. “I see this as a great opportunity, along with some other projects that are coming up, especially in south Yuba, that the planning that’s gone into this, the housing, the job component, it’s really exciting from a business standpoint.”
Chris McKenzie, who owns property adjacent to the proposed development, said he supports the project but raised concerns about whether or not it would prevent his family from continuing to operate their farm. County staff assured him that his family will still be able to farm regardless of the development.
Now that the planning commission approved the project, as well as a number of changes and amendments needed to allow for development, the item will go before the Sutter County Board of Supervisors for final approval. A public hearing will be during the Nov. 17 supervisors meeting, which starts at 3 p.m. inside Council Chambers at Yuba City Hall — 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
If the project receives full approval, Carpenter said final engineering would be carried out in 2021 before underground construction begins in 2022. Depending on market conditions, vertical construction could begin as early as 2023, with an estimated build out of Lakeside at Sutter Pointe taking 4-6 years, with an average 200-300 homes built a year.