Plans for the development of a mixed-use community that will see homes built and jobs created in south Sutter County were approved by supervisors this week.
Lakeside at Sutter Pointe will eventually see 3,388 single-family and 399 multi-family homes built near Riego Road along Highway 99. The development will also see 44.8 acres of employment centers, 25 acres of commercial centers, 59 acres of parks, 55 acres of open space, and up to two K-8 schools established upon full buildout.
Project developers Lennar Homes and Winn Communities plan to invest $178 million in infrastructure and fees in an area that is primarily agricultural.
“This is an opportunity to bring a big investment into the county, so we are looking forward to working with you to bring it home,” said George Carpenter, vice president of Winn Communities, during a Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Lakeside is the initial phase of the larger Sutter Pointe project, which was approved in 2009 and encompasses approximately 7,528 acres of land in south Sutter County that will include employment centers, different housing types, retail shopping villages, recreational amenities and schools.
“(This project) is going to be a tremendous asset for our county,” said Supervisor Jim Whiteaker. “It’s going to be a win-win for everyone.”
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Lakeside project at Tuesday’s meeting. Board Chairman Ron Sullenger said the project is a wonderful opportunity for the county but also the area around the development.
“We’re hopefully optimistic that this will be an absolute plus not only for housing for Sutter County but for jobs for some of our youngsters that will be coming along,” Sullenger said. “I just think it’s a wonderful thing.”
Now that the project has been approved, plans for phase one of Lakeside will cover about 386 acres and include 1,285 single-family homes, a 13.2-acre community park, a 26.8-acre employment center, and an 8.9-acre commercial center. The retail and employment centers will provide approximately 400,000 square feet of office space that can accommodate 1,000 jobs.
Other amenities include a lake, bike and pedestrian paths, parks and a community center. Developers will also build new infrastructure including roads, water wells, wastewater connections and drainage.
“I’m so looking forward to continuing to work on this project and seeing it come to fruition,” said Supervisor Dan Flores. “The sooner the better, can’t wait until it actually happens.”
Now that the project was given the go-ahead, final engineering will be carried out in 2021 before underground construction begins in 2022. Depending on market conditions, homes could start being built as early as 2023, with an estimated build out of Lakeside at Sutter Pointe taking 4-6 years, with an average of 200-300 homes built a year.