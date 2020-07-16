An 84-lot subdivision proposed for the town of Sutter was approved this week by the Sutter County Planning Commission.
Five commissioners voted in favor of the project along with approximately 45 conditions of approval – one commissioner, Bert Manuel, abstained from the vote. With the approval, the developer, Helm Properties, was given the green light to move forward with the project, which will see about 78 acres divided into 84 lots ranging in size from 0.64 acres to 1.84 acres.
Jeff Helm of Helm Properties said the new development, known as Sutter Ranch, will see developers put well over $1 million worth of investments into the small community in Sutter County. Helm said he also has another property within the town called “The Ranch” that he plans to build semi-custom homes on in the future.
“I’m excited to get these projects going,” Helm said during the July 15 meeting. “I do believe there is a desire to be in Sutter.”
The acreage where Sutter Ranch will be built is designated as low-density residential and the town was defined in the county’s 2030 General Plan as a new growth area.
This week’s meeting was the second public hearing regarding the project. The first hearing was continued to allow all board members to review the project and to give members of the public an opportunity to address commissioners directly – the first meeting was closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The planning commission received approximately 270 letters by county residents opposed to the project. Concerns that were raised included the reduction of agricultural land; the project having an adverse impact on public safety; adding stress to the local water infrastructure system; an increase of traffic congestion and greenhouse gas pollution; and an impact to school capacities, among other issues.
Eight local residents opposed to the project addressed the commission during the most recent meeting. Many of the concerns raised were later addressed by county staff, the major issues being the impact to roads, setback requirements, and water and wastewater infrastructure.
Several commissioners said they sympathized with Sutter residents who were opposed to the project, but ultimately, the project checked all the boxes and met all of the requirements necessary to be approved, which include the project and designs meeting applicable general and specific plans; that the site is physically suitable for the proposed density and type of development; that the design won’t cause serious public health problems; that the design doesn’t conflict with easements; and that the proposed map would not have any significant, unmitigated impacts on the environment.
“As a commissioner, I felt like I had to do my homework, I had to go back and really look at what’s asked of us and I definitely feel the same way, it’s zoned estate residential, these are going to be nice homes. I think it’s going to help,” said Chairperson Jackie Sillman. “I know you can’t imagine it’s going to help Sutter, but in the long run with the schools, I think with the fire, even with the police, the water and wastewater…I feel this has a lot of meat to it.”
Following the approval, members of the public have 10 days to appeal the decision. If an appeal is filed with the Board of Supervisors, the appellant would be required to pay a deposit fee of $1,000 for noticing and costs associated with the process.