An official with the Sutter County Resource Conservation District (Sutter RCD) said that the district has been awarded an Equity Grant thanks to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts (CARCD).
Karandave Kang, who is a project manager for Sutter RCD according to its website, said CARCD granted Sutter RCD with a sum “not to exceed the amount of $22,483 in grant funds to complete the terms and agreement of this contract which is to ‘identify barriers and find strategies to overcome them to expand the delivery of conservation assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers in California.’”
Sutter RCD is a special district that was formed under Division 9 of the California Public Resources Code, according to its website. The district said it works “closely with farmers, ranchers, partners, and the community to get conservation on the ground in the Yuba-Sutter area.”
The district is governed by a five-member board of local landowners “who understand the agricultural and environmental concerns facing the Yuba-Sutter area,” according to the site.
“Our staff is all involved in the agricultural world and cares deeply for the community they live and work in,” Sutter RCD said. “The work we do is important. We do on the ground projects, educational programs, provide technical workshops, coordinate workgroups, and much more.”
The agreement for the recent grant was effective on Aug. 15, 2022, and will continue until March 31, 2024.
“In the span of those 19 months, the Sutter RCD is expected to provide technical assistance to a number of producers by helping them facilitate the implementation of conservation practices and hosting on-farm demonstration events to help increase producer’s knowledge about the NRCS financial and technical assistance they provide,” Kang said in an email to the Appeal. “Sutter County RCD staff will host in-person events, workshops and create conservation plans for farmers. Workshops will focus on conservation practices while providing technical assistance to socially disadvantaged farmers. Our staff will take advantage and use the week of the annual Sikh Parade as an opportunity to reach 100,000’s of Sikhs that may have an interest in agriculture and introduce them to the USDA and NRCS.”