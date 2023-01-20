An official with the Sutter County Resource Conservation District (Sutter RCD) said that the district has been awarded an Equity Grant thanks to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts (CARCD).

Karandave Kang, who is a project manager for Sutter RCD according to its website, said CARCD granted Sutter RCD with a sum “not to exceed the amount of $22,483 in grant funds to complete the terms and agreement of this contract which is to ‘identify barriers and find strategies to overcome them to expand the delivery of conservation assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers in California.’”

Tags

Recommended for you