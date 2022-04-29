The California Department of Education announced on Tuesday that four schools and two school districts in Sutter County were 2022 California Pivotal Practice award winners.
The local schools and districts to be recognized include Live Oak Middle School, Luther Elementary, South Sutter Charter School, Twin Rivers Charter School, Winship-Robbins School District and Yuba City Unified School District.
Managers of the CDE Awards Program said the California Pivotal Practice Award Program was designed in partnership with their education associations to celebrate districts and schools that have completed an online application highlighting an innovative practice that was implemented during the 2020/21 school year, when California required schools to offer distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winners of this award will receive a certificate from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond as well as the 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award Program flag that can be displayed at each school or district.