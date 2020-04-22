Sutter Unified School District Wednesday announced a preliminary plan to hold a 2020 commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. June 5 at Wayne Gadberry Field on the campus of Sutter High School.
Superintendent Ryan Robison said the plan, which is subject to change, is to host a commencement in front of a limited audience that includes two guests for each of Sutter’s 175 graduates, along with a livestream video for others to watch from home.
Robison said Wayne Gadberry Field is large enough to accompany what would be 350 people utilizing social distancing practices.
He said the limited audience will be spread out in accordance with statewide coronavirus guidelines.
It’s not open to the public, Robison said.
As for the return to the classroom setting, Robison said traditional instruction will not be able to resume until the state’s shelter-in-place order is lifted.
In a letter sent out to parents he said that the district is still holding out hope to return to the classroom before June 5.
For the latest COVID-19 information regarding school closures visit sutterhuskies.com.