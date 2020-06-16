A proposal to approve an 84-lot subdivision in the small community of Sutter is up for discussion at today’s Sutter County Planning Commission meeting.
Jeff Helm of Helm Properties submitted plans to the county in 2019 to divide about 78 acres into 84 lots ranging in size from 0.64 acres to 1.84 acres. The subdivision would be located on the east side of town on the north and south sides of Butte House Road between Oak Street and Mallot Road.
“The Planning Commission will be deciding whether or not to approve the proposed 84-lot subdivision,” said Doug Libby, principal planner for Sutter County Development Services. “As the staff report states, this property already has Estate Residential zoning. If approved, the applicant would need to comply with their conditions, which includes installing needed improvements and record the subdivision map.”
County staff is recommending the commission approve the project and adopt the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration stating the applicant will build the project with certain mitigation measures to avoid or lessen the impacts on the environment. There are 45 conditions of approval the developer would need to abide by if the project is approved.
Approximately 270 letters were submitted to the county by a group of concerned citizens in Sutter County stating they oppose the project. The concerns raised include the reduction of prime agricultural land; the project having an adverse impact on public safety, including response times; adding stress to the local water infrastructure; an increase of traffic congestion and greenhouse gas pollution; and an impact to schooling capacities, among other issues.
“We value our small-town lifestyle and intimate community,” said James and Sonja Stone, Sutter residents and organizers of the Sutter County Concerned Citizens, in a letter sent to the county. “We question the merits of significant development which will undoubtedly change the nature of our community substantially. We urge the board and the Planning Commission to reject this proposal outright.”
According to county staff analysis, the project will result in the existing interim onsite agricultural activities ceasing. Project storm water runoff is proposed to be collected into an underground drainage system and conveyed by pipe to the eastern project boundary where either three detention ponds would be established or into a drainage ditch that extends along the boundary. As a condition of approval, the applicant will be required to submit and obtain approval of a drainage study that reflects final design conditions.
Potable water is proposed to be provided by a connection to the Sutter Community Services District. The project site is currently out of the district’s boundary, so a separate application and public hearing process would need to occur with the Sutter County Local Agency Formation Commission to annex the property if the project receives approval. Wastewater services would be provided through the use of onsite septic and leach field systems.
A traffic study submitted by the applicant concluded that no traffic mitigation measures were necessary, and a less than significant impact would result from the proposed project.
Tonight’s Sutter County Planning Commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. The meeting will be closed to in-person attendance due to restrictions on large gatherings. The meeting can be viewed live online by registering at https://bit.ly/2UR3ng2. Public comments can be emailed to planningcomments@co.sutter.ca.us up until 4 p.m. today to be read aloud during the meeting. Comment forms will also be available outside the meeting room at Yuba City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.