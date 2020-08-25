An 84-lot subdivision proposed for the town of Sutter was officially approved by the majority of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors following a lengthy appeal hearing on Monday that saw around 30 residents speak in opposition of the project.
Supervisors Dan Flores, Ron Sullenger and Jim Whiteaker voted to deny the appeal process, which was filed by property owner Joan Juaquin Wood, whose family farms land east of the planned community. Supervisors Mat Conant and Mike Ziegenmeyer voted to approve the appeal.
The project, which was first approved by the Sutter County Planning Commission in July, will see 84 lots developed on 78 acres, with each lot ranging in size from 0.64 acres to 1.84 acres. The area where the project is planned on the eastside of town is designated as low-density residential, and the community was defined in the county’s 2030 General Plan as a new growth area.
Project developer Jeff Helms of Helm Properties said the project is consistent with the county’s general plan. He said the project already has 6-8 people interested in purchasing homes. While a contractor has yet to be determined, Helms said they were in discussions with Interwest Homes.
“I think we’ve made a pretty nice project,” he said. “We’ve spent well over a year planning this project and received much praise of the design and size of the lots.”
During the public comment period of the meeting, Sutter residents tried to persuade the board to reject the project. Concerns raised included the reduction of agricultural land; the project having an adverse impact on public safety; adding stress to the local water infrastructure system; an increase of traffic congestion and greenhouse gas pollution; and an impact to school capacities, among others – most of which were addressed by county staff and project developers.
Sutter resident James Stone was first to speak in opposition of the project. He said adding that many homes would put an even greater demand on the town’s infrastructure.
“The county jamming the subdivision down our throat is going to greatly affect our public safety, traffic, schools, recreation and water,” he said. “Let’s delay this decision, have the developer discuss water issues with the district, and have him meet with us.”
Speakers ranged in age from 12 years old to 92 years old. The youngest speaker, Ally Hill, urged the board to not move forward with the new subdivision, saying it would be wrong for the community because Sutter is a small town and residents want to keep it that way. The Brittan Elementary School student said she and her friends ride their bikes around town and adding more traffic to the roadway could lead to more accidents.
“If you want to build more houses, do it but do it somewhere else,” Hill said.
Ned Lemenager, who farms rice on the property east of the planned community, said allowing the project to move forward will take ag land away from his family. Under the current plans, the new community would only need a 300-foot buffer zone, but some of his agricultural practices require a 600-foot buffer zone.
“I hope you reconsider the buffer zone, extending it out further so we can continue to farm,” he said.
Board decision
Ziegenmeyer, whose district encompasses the small town located at the base of the Sutter Buttes, asserted that the design of the subdivision or type of proposed improvements were likely to cause serious public health problems, particularly with how the addition of more residents would impact public safety resources that are already spread thin.
“You made the community of Sutter less safe,” he said to his fellow board members following the vote.
Flores told Ziegenmeyer that he was showboating for his constituents and that neither the sheriff nor fire chief, who were contacted during the meeting, said that the town would be less safe due to the addition of 84 homes.
Conant said he has been torn on the project from the beginning, and while the developer jumped through every hoop the county put in front of them, his main concern is with the long-term ramifications for the community, particularly with the lack of a sewer system to serve the growing community of roughly 3,000 residents.
“I counted 21 letters of opposition, and none in support,” Conant said. “I think this project will pass but I’m concerned about where we are going.”
Both Whiteaker and Sullenger said the project checked all the boxes that were required of the developer and that those opposed to the project should participate in future meetings when officials are determining the general plan and future areas of growth.
“I think the county has to have some credibility, not only with the people, but with people like the developers and others that are depending on the county’s word, which comes from planning, which comes ultimately back to the people you see sitting here,” Sullenger said. “…I understand there is no way that everybody is ever going to be happy with developmental decisions that are made, and one of the big challenges of our society these days, and especially Sutter County, is blending ag and urbanization progress.”