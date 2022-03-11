Sutter Superior Court announced recently that it is now accepting applications for the 2022/23 Sutter County Grand Jury.
The grand jury’s role over the year is to “investigate the operations of various officers, departments and agencies of local government including city and county offices, school districts and special districts,” Sutter Superior Court Executive Officer Stephanie M. Hansel said in a statement.
Hansel said the watchdog agency is an independent body that operates separately from the entities and officials it investigates. The grand jury during its investigations has broad access to public officials, employees, records and information and promotes government accountability, Hansel said.
Service with the Sutter County Grand Jury is voluntary.
“The grand jury is comprised of concerned citizens working together to make our community better and ensure that our tax dollars are spent appropriately,” Hansel said. “The term begins upon empanelment after July 1st and ends June 30th with a commitment that may require four to 10 hours per week. To be qualified, candidates must have lived in Sutter County for at least one year, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old and have sufficient fluency in English.”
Those interested in serving on the grand jury can submit an application on the Sutter Superior Court website at www.sutter.courts.ca.gov/general-information/grand-jury.
Those accepted will be summoned for a grand jury interview before final approval.