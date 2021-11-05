The Sutter County Board of Supervisors selected two maps Thursday as frontrunners in the redistricting process of supervisorial lines.
During the third public hearing, supervisors selected the current county map and one of five options presented to the board. They selected “Option 1” which aligns districts with Highway 99. This option was the second best in terms of population deviation, according to Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston. The existing map is within the required population deviation between the districts at a 4.2 percent difference. The biggest difference is between District 1 (20,718) and District 5 (19,148).
She said Sutter County’s population grew by approximately 5,000 people in the latest Census, meaning the populations in each district currently comply with the law.
Johnston provided an overview of the process which has included public hearings, workshops and a website that allows citizens to draw their own maps or submit a community of interest. Districts must be geographically contiguous, must consider the geographic integrity of cities, must have easily identifiable boundaries, should be drawn to encourage compactness, and cannot be drawn to favor or discriminate against a political party.
The other maps presented Thursday included:
Option 2: This map adds more area to District 4, adding outside of within the Yuba City limits. The area added to District 4 would be toward the Sutter Bypass. In addition, this option moves District 3 further south.
Option 3: Thursday was the first time this option was presented to the board. This map drops District 1 down to Pass Road and Pease Road. Johnston said in outreaching to citizens in the south portion of the Sutter Buttes, they identified more with the town of Sutter than the city of Live Oak.
Option 4: This option was submitted by a member of the public using the county’s online district drawing tool. This map dropped District 4 down to Reed Road. However, Johnston said the submitted map created a district that was not contiguous. She said the map could still be considered by the board as part of the process.
Option 5: This map was a carryover from a 2010 map that Johnston presented to show where the population clusters are in Sutter County. This map represented the best version in terms of population deviation. It put districts where the population clusters are in the county with one large district for the rural area of the county.
Johnston said her office received six communities of interests. All six were within Live Oak and the city will not be split up so those communities would not come into play in drawing lines.
District 4 resident Heather Esemann was the only member of the public who spoke during the hearing. She suggested that District 4 should include some slices of the county and not be contained to Yuba City. District 2 Supervisor Dan Flores encouraged Esemann to submit a version of the lines that portrayed her suggestion.
Flores and Johnston commented on the lack of public participation in the process and the hope that it will improve going forward.
“One of the frustrating things from this seat is that we don’t get enough participation,” Flores said. “... We’re trying to make it open so that opportunity is there. And having multiple meetings and making sure it’s well publicized and transparent and out there ... but the amount of public participation -- there’s no word for it. Disappointing is too nice.”
Johnston said residents can go to the Sutter County Elections Office website to take advantage of the “Distrctr” tool to draw and submit their own maps. To comment on maps or submit a community of interest, email my2cents@co.sutter.ca.us.
“It’s very easy to start drawing,” Johnston said. “... We wish more people were utilizing it.”
District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said the board owes it to its constituents to continue with the existing lines because there hasn’t been enough population growth to constitute a change.
“I believe you owe it to your constituents to stay until it’s hit that mark,” Ziegenmeyer said.
District 5 Supervisor Mat Conant called Option 5, which clusters districts into population density areas, “silly” because it would limit where supervisors could live in the county. He said currently the supervisors live all over the county.
“We’re all kind of spread out and I think that gives more diversity to the board,” Conant said.
Johnston said if lines change and a current supervisor no longer lives in the district they were elected in they would still serve the remainder of their term.
The pandemic delayed the 2020 Census process and by extension delayed the redistricting process. Johnston said her office will have to make the necessary changes once Sutter County, Yuba City Unified School District, Yuba City, and state redistricting processes are complete. Filing for next year’s elections begins in early January, just days after the county’s redistricting process is scheduled to be finalized.
“All of these timeframes and dates that we normally have to do this have been completely compressed,” Johnston said. “Normally we have four months, now we’ve got pretty much four days.”
She suggested the board select one or two frontrunner maps so they could be posted online for public input before the next public hearing. The two maps the board selected do not rule out the other options or additional options as more input could be received, according to Johnston.
The next public hearing will be held on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
Yuba County
Yuba County will be hosting a second public meeting on Tuesday as part of the process of adjusting district lines for the board of supervisors, according to a county news release.
The county grew by 9,420 residents between 2010 and 2020. Members of the public interested in being part of the process can attend the meeting, which begins at 1:30 p.m. at 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
“The challenge in this once-a-decade requirement is to redraw district lines in a manner that ensures neighborhoods, cultural groups and other segments of communities are fairly represented before the board,” the release said. “Each district under the county’s new Census count of 81,575 should hold approximately 16,315 residents, by the time the redistricting process is completed on Dec. 15.”
At the previous redistricting meeting, staff explained that most of the population increases occurred in districts associated with the community of Linda and Plumas Lake (District 1 and 4). Those districts will need to become smaller while other districts will need to become larger, according to the release.
After Tuesday’s meeting, there will be additional meetings on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
Meetings are held in person, although there is an option to join via Zoom. Information on the redistricting process and how to access the meeting virtually can be found at www.yuba.org/redistricting.