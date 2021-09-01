The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will be voting on a resolution stating their opposition to vaccine mandates today during a special meeting.
According to a staff report, the board has consistently supported the efforts of the local health community, including county staff, in providing accurate information and access to vaccines.
“The board has strongly indicated the opinion that no individual should be forced to be vaccinated against their wishes and that vaccine mandates are divisive and will not ultimately achieve the goal of recovery from the impacts – physical, social, and economic – of COVID-19 on our community,” the staff report read. “The proposed resolution stresses the importance of individual choice in determining whether to receive a vaccine and affirms the board’s position that vaccination for COVID-19 should not be mandated.”
District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said he’s concerned that vaccine mandates will lead to teachers and healthcare workers quitting their jobs in the midst of a crucial time. He said he is also against mandates from businesses that require employees to get vaccinated.
“I think people should do their own research and make their own decision,” Ziegenmeyer said.
He acknowledged that the vaccine works and is a valuable tool in the fight against COVID-19.
“But I do believe in the people’s right to choose,” Ziegenmeyer said.
He said he has not been vaccinated citing that COVID vaccines were rushed to approval and the numbers of new cases are still increasing.
“I want to wait and see where this thing goes,” Ziegenmeyer said. “... I’m going to do whatever I can to keep my family healthy.”
District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains said the resolution is meant to promote education about vaccines instead of supporting mandates. He said the board had heard from members of the community who are against vaccine mandates and directed staff to come up with a resolution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective including against the delta variant. The organization recommends getting a vaccine as soon as possible. Vaccines reduce the risk of COVID-19 and its potentially severe complications.
Adventist Health/Rideout Business Development and Community Well-Being Executive Monica Arrowsmith said of the hospital’s 79 COVID-19 patients, nine have been fully vaccinated. Out of the 20 COVID patients in the intensive care unit, one has been fully vaccinated.
To date, only two serious types of health problems after vaccinations have been found. One is a severe allergic reaction after any vaccination that can be treated by vaccination providers with medicines available that are effective and immediate. Another issue associated with vaccines is blood clots with low platelets in women younger than 50 years old who take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Other vaccines have not seen this risk. These complications are occurring at a rate of about seven per 1 million vaccinated women between 18 and 49 years old. For women 50 and over and men of all ages it is even more rare, according to the CDC.
The Food and Drug Administration recently fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older.
In California, more than 80 percent of eligible residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Office of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The delta variant is more than two times as contagious as previous variants. The greatest risk of transmission of the variant is among unvaccinated people who are much more likely to get infected. Fully vaccinated people with delta variant breakthrough infections can spread the virus to others. However, vaccinated people appear to spread the virus for a shorter time, according to the CDC.
On Wednesday, three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Yuba-Sutter area. The deaths included an unvaccinated individual in their early 50s, a fully-vaccinated individual in their late 40s, and an unvaccinated individual in their late 70s.
The special meeting of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors starts at 3 p.m. and will be held in council chambers located at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.