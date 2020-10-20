Sutter County residents who caught the end of last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting might be unsure on whether or not all businesses in the county can reopen without restrictions.
During the meeting, supervisors appeared to take an impromptu vote to reopen the economy for businesses, as well as asked county staff to look into the possibility of ending the local health emergency for COVID-19 and the potential ramifications.
The comment regarding reopening followed a presentation by the assistant county administrator outlining how the county expected to receive all of its designated funding by the end of the week from the state through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act – something Gov. Gavin Newsom had threatened to withhold from counties who went against the state’s blueprint for reopening. Sutter County had been awarded $5.136 million from the state between July and September and was expected to receive another and last allocation of $5.136 million on Oct. 14.
“Given her report, it seems like we’ve gotten our full payment from our CARES Act funding,” said Supervisor Jim Whiteaker. “…So, with that, I would say it’s time to open this county up because we can no longer be held hostage for that CARES Act funding.”
The statement was seconded by Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer before Supervisor Dan Flores added that he’d like for county staff to look at and prepare a report on the ramifications of ending the local health emergency for COVID-19. The board voted unanimously in a roll call to take that action.
It appears the board may have violated the California Brown Act, which states governing bodies cannot take an action or discuss any item not appearing on the posted agenda, though it does allow members to request staff or other resources to report back on any matter, or take action to direct staff to place a matter of business on a future agenda.
Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith said the board didn’t vote on allowing businesses to reopen, rather supervisors just provided direction to staff.
“There was no violation of the Brown Act as it was simply direction to staff and no decision was made other than to receive information at a future meeting,” Smith said. “…The reopening process is really controlled by the state through the current color-coded ‘tier’ system. Most businesses are open at some capacity.”
Thoughts on reopening
Whiteaker on Tuesday said his statement during last week’s meeting was just a personal comment based on his belief and perspective as to why the county should open. While he fully understands that the county must adhere to the governor’s orders, he said he strongly believes that based on local numbers and the recent decline in COVID-19 cases, businesses and schools can securely open in a way that protects everyone involved.
Aside from CARES Act funding, he said, there are other funding resources that could be withheld by the state if the county was to go against reopening plans, and there are state licensing agencies that can pull permits from businesses.
“I’m going to continue working with state legislators and officials, with Senator Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher, to find timely ways to open up our community,” Whiteaker said.
Board Chairman Ron Sullenger said the board wants to get businesses back open as quickly as possible and that the county will continue to help in any way it can, though it ultimately comes down to the governor’s orders. He said supervisors are trying to walk a fine line of encouraging businesses to do what they can within the confines of what’s acceptable by the state.
“All five of us are in favor, and if we could, we’d reopen,” Sullenger said. “All we are trying to do is say, ‘we know more about our local situation than the state does,’ and that we don’t agree with the one-size-fits-all approach the state has laid out.”
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said she would look forward to discussing the issue with the Sutter supervisors.
“A careful, prudent approach, balancing the health and safety of community residents and the economy is what I have advocated all along – a totality of health approach,” Luu said. “COVID-19 continues to be a dangerous virus and can threaten the health and safety of our community until we have a safe, effective, and widely available vaccine.
A decision by the Sutter supervisors to revoke the local emergency is in their purview, she said.
“However, as a physician and public health officer, I strongly believe that COVID-19 remains a real and present threat. This threat will not be resolved until our communities have a safe, readily available vaccine.”