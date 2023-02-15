Because of revenue limitations for Sutter County and its County Service Area F, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the use of up to $1.3 million in one-time federal funding to “stabilize services and positions” for the county’s fire protection through 2024.
County Service Area F (CSAF) provides fire and emergency services for a 254-square mile area in the northern and western unincorporated portions of the county, according to officials. With the recent failure of Measure A, a one cent sales tax that was meant to help fund public safety services such as the county’s fire department, the county has been looking at ways to compete with surrounding jurisdictions that are able to pay more for firefighters – due in part to higher taxes in surrounding areas and the fact that Sutter County is restricted by federal floodplain designations that limit growth and property tax collection.
“CSAF was formed in 1996 through the consolidation of County Services Areas (CSAs) A and B consisting of the community of Sutter to the west and the area known as Oswald-Tudor south of Yuba City,” the county said in a staff report. “CSAF provides services to the city of Live Oak through a contract. Upon formation, CSAF was allocated property tax formerly provided to the separate CSAs. At the time of its formation, CSAF was staffed by volunteers. In 1997, the voters in CSAF approved a special fire tax on non-agricultural structures to provide funding to add professional firefighters and, thus, rely less on volunteers.”
Because grant funding will run out at the end of this month for additional firefighters that were recently hired, the county had to find other ways to continue to support full-time fire services.
“CSAF operates on a combination of revenues primarily from dedicated property taxes, the special fire tax approved by residents of CSAF, mutual aid reimbursement, insurance cost recovery, and the contract with the city of Live Oak, which pays for operation of a station located in that city,” the county said. “Over time, the CSAF revenues have not kept pace with the escalating cost of operating stations staffed with full time firefighters. In the past three years, the board of supervisors has used (the) county general fund, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and ARPA for one-time costs such as (the) purchase of equipment (including fire engines), forgiveness of a construction loan to build the Sutter Fire Station, Essential Worker stipends, and, in FY 2022-23, to subsidize CSAF’s operating deficit of $726,838. CSAF previously applied for and received federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant funding that will run out at the end of February 2023. The fire chief, on behalf of CSAF, applied for SAFER funding in the most recent grant period, but the grant was not awarded.”
The county said that due to “existing revenue limitations” and the failure to acquire new SAFER grant funding, “CSAF cannot pay for the limited-term full time firefighter salaries and benefits.”
In early January, fire station services were reduced at the Sutter fire station due to staffing shortages. The Sutter location is one of three fire stations serving CSAF and covers the entire Yuba City basin, excluding the city of Yuba City.
“Sutter County CSAF has had turnover in positions for years, but lately vacancies have increased. To address growing staffing issues, earlier this year (2022) this board increased salaries to retain existing firefighters and recruit new ones to fill vacant positions,” Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz previously said. “However, this process takes time. We’re playing catch up. Meanwhile, our firefighters have been working extensive mandatory hours and overtimes. As a result, fire personnel have been working nearly double their normal work hours and in some cases our firefighters are working 10-15 days straight and they’re away from their families. Our firefighters cannot ensure your safety if we cannot ensure their safety. This is physically, operationally and financially unstable.”
Earlier this month, the Sutter County Fire Department swore in four new, full-time firefighters. Shalowitz, at the time, said that was the first time in nearly 20 years that the department was able to hire full-time firefighters.
“We’re really excited to have these four firefighters on board, and the addition is going to be great for our staffing,” Shalowitz previously said.
Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith previously said that the new firefighters will be assigned to one of three stations in CSAF, which are located in Live Oak, Sutter and Oswald-Tudor.
“This will allow full staffing with full-time professional firefighters to return to the Sutter Fire Station. Due to staff shortages, the fire chief and battalion chiefs were abandoning administrative duties and were working from the fire stations,” Smith previously said.
The four new recruits were hired through the SAFER grant, which assists local fire departments in hiring more staff and maintaining an appropriate number of trained firefighters available in their communities. In order to extend the limited term positions to June 30, 2024, the Sutter County Supervisors were asked on Tuesday to approve the use of up to $1,325,000 in one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
In 2021, Sutter County received $18,835,480 in federal ARPA funds. To date, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors have “spent or committed” $15.2 million of the $18.8 million allocation. About $3.6 million must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
“CSAF does not currently have enough firefighters to fully staff fire stations with a combination of full-time, professional firefighters and volunteers. The lack of stable ongoing funding continues to contribute significantly to turnover, as firefighters do not know if there will be future funding for their positions,” the county said. “The recommended actions would provide one-time, stop-gap funding in the event that CSAF does not receive a SAFER grant in the next round of funding or another stable funding source is secured. This would give existing employees security in knowing that their positions will be funded through June 30, 2024, and are intended to reduce staff turnover rates.”
On Tuesday, the supervisors unanimously approved the use of the ARPA funds with a 4-0 vote. District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer was not present at the meeting.