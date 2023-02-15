Because of revenue limitations for Sutter County and its County Service Area F, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the use of up to $1.3 million in one-time federal funding to “stabilize services and positions” for the county’s fire protection through 2024.

County Service Area F (CSAF) provides fire and emergency services for a 254-square mile area in the northern and western unincorporated portions of the county, according to officials. With the recent failure of Measure A, a one cent sales tax that was meant to help fund public safety services such as the county’s fire department, the county has been looking at ways to compete with surrounding jurisdictions that are able to pay more for firefighters – due in part to higher taxes in surrounding areas and the fact that Sutter County is restricted by federal floodplain designations that limit growth and property tax collection. 

Tags

Recommended for you