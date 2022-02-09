The Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday delayed action on a general plan change that would have rezoned thousands of acres of farmland for an area around Yuba City.
The county was seeking approval for a general plan amendment that would have revised policies to establish Estate Residential parcels within a one-mile strip along the sphere of influence of Yuba City and incorporated updated floodplain mapping that was previously approved by supervisors.
“Existing General Plan policies prohibit the designation of new land for Estate Residential until existing properties are built-out, which to date has not occurred,” a staff report said. “There can be a variety of reasons for this ranging from existing landowners not desiring to develop their property to community resistance for this development or the challenges of developing within a floodplain.”
The proposed zoning change, however, could have a profound impact on the farmers in the area and those living near that sphere of influence.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau sent a letter to supervisors detailing their opposition to the plan and a call to action was issued to members and the media informing residents of the potential change. As a result, many self-identified farmers and interested parties attended Tuesday’s meeting to voice their concerns.
In its letter to the supervisors and in many public comments made during the meeting, the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau said the environmental impact from executing the zoning change on more than 4,000 acres would have long-lasting effects.
“Currently, 3,094 acres of this land is designated farmland of statewide importance, and this designation is only given to land that has Class 1 soil and sufficient water availability,” the Farm Bureau said in its letter. “With the State currently likely to fallow close to 1 million productive acres elsewhere due to a lack of water, Sutter County is lucky to have this asset. Productive farmland, once lost, is irreplaceable.”
Several members of the public voiced the same concern and didn’t understand the reasoning behind the plan change. One farmer from Sutter went so far as to describe the action the county wanted to take as a “land grab.”
“Sutter County has a strong agricultural legacy, and we know that this Board shares the commitment of past Boards to preserve our fertile farmland,” the Farm Bureau said. “Why, then, has this been proposed? It cannot be due to lack of inventory for residential building; large areas of Sutter County were rezoned over 10 years ago and buildout has just begun. At this time, there are over 600 acres that has [sic] already been rezoned that are sitting idle and available. Sutter Pointe will also be breaking ground this year for over 1000 new homes.”
According to the county, some supervisors had expressed interest in a possible change. In its staff report, the county said supervisors had been interested in the idea of broadening the “opportunities for establishing Estate Residential parcels (sizes ranging from 0.5 – 3 acres) within 1-mile from the Yuba City sphere of influence. This interest is largely a result of approximately 70 percent of Sutter County being impacted by floodplain designations making development difficult and at times, infeasible.”
The county also said during the meeting that it had received several letters expressing concern for the proposed change and the impact it would have on those that rely on agriculture.
They included comments such as, “Keep the current General Plan, protect agriculture” and “This will not improve the County. Please protect agriculture.”
Many pointed to the fact that agriculture was the backbone of the county and essential in its success overall.
“This is an Agricultural area and it needs to stay that way,” Susan Dunbar said in her public comment letter to the supervisors. “Please don’t bite the hand that feeds you! $1.5 million was spent to create the 2030 General Plan that was meant to be a 20 year document. Let’s keep it that way. This will not improve the County. Please protect agriculture.”
Casey Kroon, a former Sutter County supervisor, pointed out the difficulty with having farmland next to homes that would be considered Estate Residential.
“Additionally, the ag community is forced to monitor its use of nitrates. The increase in housing that this amendment will create runs counter to the effort to reduce nitrates put into the ground,” Kroon said in a public comment letter to the supervisors. “As a supervisor some years ago, the Board dealt with the south end of Yuba City, which did have numerous residential estates. It was difficult to farm in that area because of the residents living next to farms, who did not understand farm practices. This amendment will exacerbate those conflicts. It is a real inefficient use of ag land because of the low-density housing, and it will tie the hands of future city council members when eventually the city needs to expand.”
District 5 Supervisor Mat Conant echoed those potential Yuba City expansion concerns during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I just don’t think this whole idea is a good idea and I think we need to maintain and let the city develop in its future and unimpeded,” Conant said.
District 2 Supervisor Dan Flores confirmed that the work the county was doing to possibly change zoning rules was done at the direction of “some board members.” Flores said because of the feedback the supervisors received from both the Farm Bureau and through public comment, that he had a different outlook on the issue.
“Today … I came in thinking a certain way and listening to your feedback, I think it’s really critical that we continue to do the research,” Flores said. “Why do we want to open up a can of worms for no reason and update the general plan at this point? But I think there’s still some research that needs to be done from our end so we can understand the positives and the negatives of doing it all the way through.”
Flores said he would like to see a town hall set up to discuss the issue further.
“I would personally like to take you up on holding a town hall on this issue because there’s a lot of factors from the other side that I’ve been hearing about as well, freedom of property rights. We heard from the Adventist president today that there’s a housing shortage, and not affordable housing but even … high-end housing … there’s just a lot of issues from that, that we have to consider.”
Flores said it was important for the board to establish goals and objectives so it can direct the staff on those goals and objectives.
“I think we should listen to the feedback of the community,” he said.
After Flores made his comments, he presented a motion to table the agenda item. Supervisors ultimately decided not to table it. Because the supervisors did not actually take action on the agenda item, it is expected to be on the agenda for the next Board of Supervisors meeting, said Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston.
“We’re bringing it back to the next board meeting to make a decision,” she said Wednesday. “No action was taken.”
Johnston said because of the feedback the county and supervisors received, the agenda item may be worded differently when it comes up again for a vote. She said it may be a “recommendation to cancel the amendment.”
The Farm Bureau, in its letter, said the county should be doing a better job in planning for future growth.
“Sutter County can do a better job planning for it’s [sic] future by remembering its past,” the Farm Bureau said. “Our founding families thrived in this rich basin by growing valuable crops. We urge the Board to make a plan that preserves our main economic source, agriculture, and find ways to improve on it. Key to that plan should and must be the prevention of leapfrog development.”