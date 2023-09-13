Three months after the Sutter County Grand Jury released its 2023 report, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors responded to the grand jury’s findings on Tuesday regarding the accessibility of county-owned buildings, the Sutter County Jail and the Sutter Yuba Behavioral Psychiatric Health Facility.

In its report, the grand jury found that some public buildings in Sutter County are not currently compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), including the Sutter County Grand Jury Room. According to the report, one of the grand jury members began their term in a wheelchair and was unable to access the grand jury room without the assistance of several other jurors because there is no ADA-compliant ramp at this entrance.

