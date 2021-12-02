The Sutter County Public Works/Support Committee met Thursday and recommended that the full board vote on a memorandum of understanding with the Sacramento Area Council of Governments to receive and expend a $100,000 grant for planning for future trucking parking facilities in unincorporated Sutter County.
Development Services Director Neal Hay said the committee recommended the vote on the MOU be on the full board agenda as an appearance item. Since 1999, there have been up to 15 general truck yards permitted in different areas in Sutter County. As trucking has developed, residents near the yards have submitted complaints to the county over a number of issues. After an analysis of the impacts of the truck yards, supervisors expressed a desire to identify locations that may be preferable for the development of general truck yards. Through SACOG, the county has access to a $100,000 community design planning grant. Staff is looking for input from the board on where there may be a desire to focus the study area for the use of the funding, according to a staff report.
In other business:
– The committee recommended that the full board consider an amendment to the budget in the amount of $600,000 for two new bridge replacement projects. Hay said the committee recommended that this item be placed on the agenda as a consent calendar item.
During the fiscal year 2021/22 process, it was determined that two new small bridge replacement projects would start at Sanders Road Bridge at Larkin Road and Mark Hopkins Culvert. After budget approval, it was determined that the two projects should have been budgeted within the Capital Asset accounts, according to a staff report.
–The committee recommended that the authorization of the advertisement of a request for proposal for a consultant that will work on the design of the Keys Road Rail Crossing Project be placed on the full board agenda as a consent calendar item, according to Hay.
The Keys Road Rail Crossing Project was initiated by the California Public Utilities Commission as a high priority safety concern in response to several accidents and a fatality at the location. The current configuration of the cross has a sharp approach and departure angles with the tracks, which have resulted in several large tractor-trailers being high centered on the tracks. The scope of the consultant’s work will include designing about 500 feet of each approach to the tracks on Keys Road; aprons at the driveways on the west side of the crossing; widening the roadway to 24 feet at the crossing and taper it to the existing condition on the approach; provide three-foot gravel shoulders; minimize the approach grade of the roadway with fill; and install “NO TRUCKS” restriction signs at the crossing, according to a staff report.
The next board of supervisors meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.