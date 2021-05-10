Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley (SSHNV) in Yuba City has been ranked in the top one percent of best hospitals in the country for orthopedics by the Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals.
“We’re deeply honored by this ranking from the Women’s Choice Award,” said Dennis Sindelar, regional director of Sutter Surgery Center Division, in a press release. “It’s extremely gratifying for our hardworking staff to be publicly recognized for their high level of care and commitment to our patients’ health and well-being by the women of America.”
According to a release issued by SSHNV, the Women’s Choice Award is an American marketing research company that conducts research and national surveys exclusively about and for women.
Hospitals must provide comprehensive orthopedic services, such as arthroscopy, joint replacements and spine surgery services, as well as offer onsite MRI and physical therapy to be awarded the coveted credential of America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics.
Facilities are judged based on their results through the Hospital Consumer Assessment for Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey for patient recommendations and post-operative recovery instructions, and both recommendations and recovery ratings must be equal or above the national average in order to qualify.
SSHNV has a rating of 72 percent and 87 percent, respectively.
“Receiving top marks for our orthopedic practice from the Women’s Choice Award seems particularly timely right now because May is Arthritis Awareness Month,” said Sindelar in a press release. “A major focus for our orthopedic team is helping people who are struggling with chronic pain in their hips, knees and shoulders from osteoarthritis.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four – or approximately 54 million – adults have arthritis. More than half of arthritic adults are of working age between the ages of 18-64 and the number of people in the U.S. limited by arthritis has increased by about 20 percent since 2002.
Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley is part of the Sutter Health network and is located at 455 Plumas Blvd., Yuba City.