Despite some rough patches with online learning, Allison Newton, a Sutter Union High School graduate, was awarded the 2021 Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship award for her winning essay and overall academic achievements.
The Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship was established in 1976 to commemorate the work of Estelle Peirano Crowhurst for her column, “The Diary of a Housewife,” published from 1950 to 1969 in Yuba City with the Independent-Herald newspaper, whose last publication date was in 1973.
The award also commemorates Crowhurst’s son, Thomas Crowhurst, who covered sports and had a column, “The Sutter Notes,” from 1990 to 2000 for the Appeal-Democrat.
The scholarship is meant to increase knowledge of the history in Sutter County. This year the scholarship’s theme was “Fire in Sutter County Growing Ashes.”
“I wrote about the history of the Sutter County courthouses and how they burnt down and were rebuilt,” said Newton. “My favorite subject in school is English; I love writing, reading and when I saw there was a journalistic take on it, I thought it’d be fun.”
Newton said she learned how the cause of the first fire that destroyed the courthouse was reported to be mice gnawing the heads of matches left in the office. The scholarship prize was a sum of $500. Newton plans to use part of the funds toward purchasing a laptop for school.
Although Newton was not able to enjoy some senior events nor participate in the swim team due to the pandemic, she was still able to achieve a 4.0 grade point average with advanced placement courses in math, physics, biology, English and Spanish. She graduated with the Seal of Biliteracy and the Presidential Academic Golden state award. In the past, she also participated in extracurricular activities such as the literature club and volunteering with the Family SOUP organization.
Her favorite event with the literature club was the yearly fundraisers held during Christmas in which they would read books, create activities and offer affordable books to children.
Newton is attending the University of California, Davis, as an undeclared major but hopes to pursue a career in art. As excited as Newton is to learn and attend the university, she cannot wait to meet new people and learn about their diversity struggles.
“In high school, I found a passion for art in animation, visual development and character design,” said Newton. “My brother has special needs, so through character design I’d like to incorporate diversity and different problems people face.”