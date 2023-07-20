Officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) said that a 27-year-old Sutter woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a “fentanyl-related” homicide investigation in Yuba City.

On July 5, officers from the Yuba City Police Department responded to a call of a deceased adult male in the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue in Yuba City. That male was later identified as 32-year-old Jesus Chavez.

