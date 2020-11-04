The Sutter Youth Organization is hosting a tri-tip or chicken dinner fundraiser next week.
The fundraiser is for the upkeep and utility cost of facilities.
The cost is $20 per box, which also includes potato salad, green salad and a roll.
A family dinner package for four includes a whole tri-tip and sides for $75.
Prepayment is required to know how many to prepare for.
Tickets can be picked up at Sweco in Sutter from Julie Shepherd or from the following SYO officers: Joe Azvedo, Robin Ziegenmeyer, Shepherd, Tahnee Lopez or Marnee Crowhurst.
For more information, call Azevedo 237-7957 or Crowhurst at 755-0445.