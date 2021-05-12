The Sutter Youth Organization will host a “Fun in the Park” event this weekend.

The event will mark the opening day of the Morehead Family Community Pool and will include a barbecue, cardboard boat races and open swim on Saturday, May 15.

The barbecue will be from noon to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will support Sutter youth. A cheeseburger meal will be $10 and include a cheeseburger, fruit, chips and a drink. The hot dog meal will cost $6 and include a hot dog, fruit, chips and a drink.

Cardboard boat races will be from 12:30-1 p.m. and open swim will be from 1-5 p.m. The open swim will cost $2.

People can also sign up for a Sutter Youth Organization membership for $35 – those who sign up will receive a free barbecue meal.

A family season pool pass for four people can also be purchased for $200 – those who sign up for the season pass will receive free meals for four.

The Morehead Family Community Pool is located at 7740 Butte House Road, Sutter.

Tags

Recommended for you