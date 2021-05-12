The Sutter Youth Organization will host a “Fun in the Park” event this weekend.
The event will mark the opening day of the Morehead Family Community Pool and will include a barbecue, cardboard boat races and open swim on Saturday, May 15.
The barbecue will be from noon to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will support Sutter youth. A cheeseburger meal will be $10 and include a cheeseburger, fruit, chips and a drink. The hot dog meal will cost $6 and include a hot dog, fruit, chips and a drink.
Cardboard boat races will be from 12:30-1 p.m. and open swim will be from 1-5 p.m. The open swim will cost $2.
People can also sign up for a Sutter Youth Organization membership for $35 – those who sign up will receive a free barbecue meal.
A family season pool pass for four people can also be purchased for $200 – those who sign up for the season pass will receive free meals for four.
The Morehead Family Community Pool is located at 7740 Butte House Road, Sutter.