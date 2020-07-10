The Sutter Youth Organization is hosting a tri-tip or chicken dinner fundraiser on July 15.
The fundraiser will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the SYO facilities on the southeast corner of Acacia Street and Butte House Road.
The dinner plate for $20 consists of tri-tip or chicken, potato salad, green salad and a roll. A family dinner package for four people includes a whole tri-tip and sides for $75.
Prepayment is needed to know how many to prepare for.
Tickets can be purchased at the Morehead Family Pool ahead of time from noon-6 p.m. or from SYO officers – Joe Azevedo, Robin Ziegenmeyer, Julie Shepherd, Tahnee Lopez or Marnee Crowhurst.
For more information, call the pool office at 673-9002, email sutteryouth@gmail.com or visit www.sutteryouth.org.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, July 13, before 5 p.m.
The fundraiser is to help with the upkeep and remodel of facilities – the organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.