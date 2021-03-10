The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board is looking to fill a vacancy.
The advisor board is comprised of consumers of mental health and substance abuse services, their families, and interested parties from the community.
The current vacancy is for one family designation. Applicants must have a family member who is or was a consumer of services through Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health.
The board meets monthly on the second Thursday at 5 p.m. at 1965 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City. An appointment to the board can be made as early as March 16.
Applications can be obtained and received online at www.suttercounty.org/doc/government/bos/bos_home or through the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors office – 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.