The 26th annual Recovery Happens picnic was held at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City on Thursday in honor of National Recovery Month. 

This annual Recovery Happens event is hosted on the last Thursday each September and is organized by Sutter Yuba Behavioral Health.

