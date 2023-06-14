The Sutter Yuba Community Foundation announced Wednesday that the organization was able to award $43,500 in scholarships in 2023 to area students.

“This community can be proud of these students. Their hard work and determination will continue to serve them well throughout their lifetimes and we wish them the best in their next endeavors,” Linda Protine, the foundation scholarship coordinator, said in a statement. “Their hard work and determination will continue to serve them well throughout their lifetimes and we wish them the best in their next endeavors.”

