The Sutter Yuba Community Foundation announced Wednesday that the organization was able to award $43,500 in scholarships in 2023 to area students.
“This community can be proud of these students. Their hard work and determination will continue to serve them well throughout their lifetimes and we wish them the best in their next endeavors,” Linda Protine, the foundation scholarship coordinator, said in a statement. “Their hard work and determination will continue to serve them well throughout their lifetimes and we wish them the best in their next endeavors.”
Those receiving scholarships this year from the foundation include:
– Natalee Gardner and Trinity Gomez of Sutter Union High School were awarded $1,000 each from the John and Karin Jelavich Scholarship. This is a one-time $1,000 award granted to a graduating high school senior to attend an accredited college or university. This scholarship is awarded from an endowment grant donated by John and Karin Jelavich.
– Krystal Medina, Francisco Ruiz Bernardino, Jade Smith, Alejandro Macias, Johnathon Raya, Chole Ashly, and Iris Ortiz were each awarded the Le Beck Rise Up Scholarship. This is a $1,000 award for a university or four-year college, or a $500 award for a two-year college or trade school. It is granted to a graduating high school senior from Yuba City High School, River Valley High School, Albert Powell High School, or Feather River Academy. This scholarship is for graduating seniors who show that despite obstacles, they have the drive and perseverance to strive for further education and a better life. This scholarship is awarded from an endowment grant donated by Steven and Gayle LeBeck.
– Fareeha Ahmed from Live Oak High School was awarded $500 from the Sarah Jackson Scholarship. Sarah E. Jackson taught English and business courses at Yuba City High School from September 1978 until her retirement in June 1992. “Her love of teaching was a driving force in her life, second only to her love of family,” Protine said. “Those students who were privileged to learn under Sarah’s direction readily acknowledge the positive impact she had on their lives.”
Scholarships this year also were provided by an endowment grant established by Frank M. Booth Inc. They were available to dependents of any current or retired Frank M. Booth employee.
The recipients were Ashely Porter, Drew Bradbury and Jenna Hatfield. Each student was awarded $5,000. Alivia Karpinen, Xareni Garcia and Brooklyn Bradbury were awarded $5,000 as a graduating high school senior who will be attending an accredited college or university and Gracie Langsdorf was awarded $2,500 as a graduating high school senior attending a two-year college. Langsdorf, according to her family, also had perfect attendance throughout all 13 years of her schooling life.
“New this year is the Jordon Kuphaldt Memorial Scholarship for $2,000,” Protine said. “Jordon, known as ‘Kooph’ by many of his peers, was a 2015 graduate of Yuba City High School. Although he was a standout athlete in both tennis and football, he will be remembered most for his strong work ethic and positive, encouraging, and selfless demeanor. This scholarship considers all extracurricular activities, including work experience, community service, school leadership, athletics as well as financial need.”
The 2023 Jordon Kuphaldt Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Arianna Santana from Yuba City High School.
“All scholarships the foundation awarded were made possible by the generous donations from our community and are greatly appreciated. Our community support of youth can truly make a difference in their futures,” Protine said.