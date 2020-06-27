The Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium announced on Tuesday that Johnny Burke has been appointed to the new position of executive director for the group created to connect the local homeless population with available programs and services.
“I am very thankful for the opportunity and I look forward to working with local officials and partner agencies to continue doing more in the upcoming years,” said Burke.
In this new position, which will begin July 1, Burke will “help develop the future of the consortium through coordinating the services of community-based organizations, faith-based organizations and local governments to provide a continuum of services and maximize resources to better serve the homeless people of Sutter and Yuba counties,” according to a release issued by the consortium.
Although Burke, a pastor at the New Beginnings Wesleyan Church in Marysville, has worked with many local ministerial organizations to help with the concerns of homelessness in the bi-county area, he said this role will be a new challenge for him, but he is excited to get to work.
Burke said his first step in this new role will be to gather information to acclimate and educate himself on the current homelessness situation to better address the needs of the community. After meeting with partner agencies, Burke said he will develop a priority list while working to bring additional resources to the area and expand on the ones currently in place, including how to develop more local housing options.