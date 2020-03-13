Jails and detention centers can be susceptible to the spread of viruses because of close-quarters. Yuba County Jail and Sutter County Jail are both adhering to health officials’ guidelines for preventing the potential spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus, among those in custody and jail employees.
Both jail facilities, including the Immigration and Customs Enforcement unit in the Yuba County facility, do not have any known cases, as of publication.
Yuba County Jail, which contracts with ICE to host a housing facility, received a letter Wednesday from the ACLU foundation of Northern California, which advised mandates for protecting inmates from the spread of coronavirus.
A spokesperson for ICE said in an email statement that as a precautionary measure, social visitation is suspended in all detention facilities. The statement also said ICE is complying with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, including isolating detainees who meet CDC guidance for a person under investigation and requiring symptomatic detainees in isolation to wear a tight-fitting surgical mask to attend medical appointments.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said in an email statement that Yuba County Jail is working to set up guidelines to protect those at the facility.
“We have been working daily with our local health officers, seeking guidance from CDC, Public Health and ICE to establish procedures to protect our employees and those under our care in our correctional facility,” Carbah said in an email statement.
Sutter County Jail has established a protocol for pre-screening anyone who has been arrested before they enter the facility.
Sutter County Jail Captain Jason Piazza said the arrestees will have their temperatures taken in a secure parking-lot area, and be asked whether they’ve traveled outside of the country or knowingly come in contact with anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to the pre-screening, Piazza said notices are being posted for inmates to encourage hand-washing, officers are disinfecting their stations every 12 hours and the jail has increased its supply of personal protective equipment, such as goggles, gowns, gloves and masks.
The jail also has a procedure in place to isolate inmates if they present symptoms of the virus.
“If anyone is to become symptomatic, they would be brought out of the housing unit and the rest of the housing unit would be isolated within place,” Piazza said.
The jail does not have tests for coronavirus on site, and Piazza said the jail’s medical unit would have to notify the health officer, who would decide if a test for the virus was administered.